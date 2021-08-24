Intrinsic activation of β-catenin signaling by CRISPR/Cas9-mediated exon skipping contributes to immune evasion in hepatocellular carcinoma
Comprehensive analysis of clinical samples has recently identified molecular and immunological classification of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and the CTNNB1 (β-catenin)-mutated subtype exhibits distinctive characteristics of immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. For clarifying the molecular mechanisms, we first established human and mouse HCC cells with exon 3 skipping of β-catenin, which promoted nuclear translocation and activated the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway, by using newly developed multiplex CRISPR/Cas9-based genome engineering system. Gene set enrichment analysis indicated downregulation of immune-associated gene sets in the HCC cells with activated β-catenin signaling. Comparative analysis of gene expression profiles between HCC cells harboring wild-type and exon 3 skipping β-catenin elucidated that the expression levels of four cytokines were commonly decreased in human and mouse β-catenin-mutated HCC cells. Public exome and transcriptome data of 373 human HCC samples showed significant downregulation of two candidate cytokine genes, CCL20 and CXCL2, in HCC tumors with β-catenin hotspot mutations. T cell killing assays and immunohistochemical analysis of grafted tumor tissues demonstrated that the mouse Ctnnb1Δex3 HCC cells evaded immunosurveillance. Taken together, this study discovered that cytokine controlled by β-catenin signaling activation could contribute to immune evasion, and provided novel insights into cancer immunotherapy for the β-catenin-mutated HCC subtype.www.nature.com
Comments / 0