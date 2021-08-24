Cancel
Cancer

Intrinsic activation of β-catenin signaling by CRISPR/Cas9-mediated exon skipping contributes to immune evasion in hepatocellular carcinoma

By Masafumi Akasu
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComprehensive analysis of clinical samples has recently identified molecular and immunological classification of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and the CTNNB1 (β-catenin)-mutated subtype exhibits distinctive characteristics of immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. For clarifying the molecular mechanisms, we first established human and mouse HCC cells with exon 3 skipping of β-catenin, which promoted nuclear translocation and activated the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway, by using newly developed multiplex CRISPR/Cas9-based genome engineering system. Gene set enrichment analysis indicated downregulation of immune-associated gene sets in the HCC cells with activated β-catenin signaling. Comparative analysis of gene expression profiles between HCC cells harboring wild-type and exon 3 skipping β-catenin elucidated that the expression levels of four cytokines were commonly decreased in human and mouse β-catenin-mutated HCC cells. Public exome and transcriptome data of 373 human HCC samples showed significant downregulation of two candidate cytokine genes, CCL20 and CXCL2, in HCC tumors with β-catenin hotspot mutations. T cell killing assays and immunohistochemical analysis of grafted tumor tissues demonstrated that the mouse Ctnnb1Δex3 HCC cells evaded immunosurveillance. Taken together, this study discovered that cytokine controlled by β-catenin signaling activation could contribute to immune evasion, and provided novel insights into cancer immunotherapy for the β-catenin-mutated HCC subtype.

ScienceNature.com

Role of interferon regulatory factor 7 in corneal endothelial cells after HSV-1 infection

Viral infections of the cornea including herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) cause visual morbidity, and the corneal endothelial cell damage leads to significant visual impairment. Interferon regulatory factor 7 (IRF7) has been identified as a significant regulator in corneal endothelial cells after an HSV-1 infection. To examine the role played by IRF7, the DNA binding domain (DBD) of IRF7 of human corneal endothelial cells (HCEn) was disrupted. An RNAi inhibition of IRF7 and IRF7 DBD disruption (IRF7 ∆DBD) led to an impairment of IFN-β production. Impaired IFN-β production by IRF7 ∆DBD was regained by IRF7 DNA transfection. Transcriptional network analysis indicated that IRF7 plays a role in antigen presentation function of corneal endothelial cells. When the antigen presentation activity of HCEn cells were examined for priming of memory CD8 T cells, IRF7 disruption abolished the anti-viral cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) response which was dependent on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class I. To further examine the roles played by IRF7 in CTL induction as acquired immunity, the contribution of IRF7 to MHC class I-mediated antigen presentation was assessed. Analysis of IRF7 ∆DBD cells indicated that IRF7 played an unrecognized role in MHC class I induction, and the viral infection induced-MHC class I induction was abolished by IRF7 disruption. Collectively, the IRF7 in corneal endothelial cells not only contributed to type I IFN response, but also to the mediation of viral infection-induced MHC class I upregulation and priming of CD8 arm of acquired immunity.
Public HealthNature.com

iCOVID: interpretable deep learning framework for early recovery-time prediction of COVID-19 patients

Most prior studies focused on developing models for the severity or mortality prediction of COVID-19 patients. However, effective models for recovery-time prediction are still lacking. Here, we present a deep learning solution named iCOVID that can successfully predict the recovery-time of COVID-19 patients based on predefined treatment schemes and heterogeneous multimodal patient information collected within 48 hours after admission. Meanwhile, an interpretable mechanism termed FSR is integrated into iCOVID to reveal the features greatly affecting the prediction of each patient. Data from a total of 3008 patients were collected from three hospitals in Wuhan, China, for large-scale verification. The experiments demonstrate that iCOVID can achieve a time-dependent concordance index of 74.9% (95% CI: 73.6-76.3%) and an average day error of 4.4 days (95% CI: 4.2-4.6 days). Our study reveals that treatment schemes, age, symptoms, comorbidities, and biomarkers are highly related to recovery-time predictions.
ScienceNature.com

Cas9-derived peptides presented by MHC Class II that elicit proliferation of CD4 T-cells

CRISPR–Cas9 mediated genome editing offers unprecedented opportunities for treating human diseases. There are several reports that demonstrate pre-existing immune responses to Cas9 which may have implications for clinical development of CRISPR-Cas9 mediated gene therapy. Here we use 209 overlapping peptides that span the entire sequence of Staphylococcus aureus Cas9 (SaCas9) and human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from a cohort of donors with a distribution of Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) alleles comparable to that in the North American (NA) population to identify the immunodominant regions of the SaCas9 protein. We also use an MHC Associated Peptide Proteomics (MAPPs) assay to identify SaCas9 peptides presented by MHC Class II (MHC-II) proteins on dendritic cells. Using these two data sets we identify 22 SaCas9 peptides that are both presented by MHC-II proteins and stimulate CD4+ T-cells.
ScienceNature.com

Structures and function of the amino acid polymerase cyanophycin synthetase

Cyanophycin is a natural biopolymer produced by a wide range of bacteria, consisting of a chain of poly-l-Asp residues with l-Arg residues attached to the β-carboxylate sidechains by isopeptide bonds. Cyanophycin is synthesized from ATP, aspartic acid and arginine by a homooligomeric enzyme called cyanophycin synthetase (CphA1). CphA1 has domains that are homologous to glutathione synthetases and muramyl ligases, but no other structural information has been available. Here, we present cryo-electron microscopy and X-ray crystallography structures of cyanophycin synthetases from three different bacteria, including cocomplex structures of CphA1 with ATP and cyanophycin polymer analogs at 2.6 Å resolution. These structures reveal two distinct tetrameric architectures, show the configuration of active sites and polymer-binding regions, indicate dynamic conformational changes and afford insight into catalytic mechanism. Accompanying biochemical interrogation of substrate binding sites, catalytic centers and oligomerization interfaces combine with the structures to provide a holistic understanding of cyanophycin biosynthesis.
CancerNature.com

Circulating tumor DNA sequencing in colorectal cancer patients treated with first-line chemotherapy with anti-EGFR

Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) may reveal dynamic tumor status during therapy. We conducted serial ctDNA analysis to investigate potential association with clinical outcome in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients receiving chemotherapy. Tissue KRAS/NRAS wild-type mCRC patients were enrolled and treated with first-line cetuximab-containing chemotherapy. ctDNA isolated from plasma were analyzed by next generation sequencing (NGS) with 16 targeted gene panel. Among 93 patients, 84 (90.3%) had at least 1 somatic mutation in baseline ctDNA samples (average 2.74). Five patients with KRAS or NRAS hotspot mutation in the ctDNA showed significantly worse progression-free survival (PFS) (p = 0.029). Changes in average variant allele frequency (VAF) in ctDNA showed significant correlation with tumor size change at the time of first response evaluation (p = 0.020) and progressive disease (PD) (p = 0.042). Patients whose average VAF decreased below cutoff (< 1%) at the first evaluation showed significantly better PFS (p < 0.001), and the average VAF change further discriminated the PFS in the patients in partial response (p = 0.018). At the time of PD, 54 new mutations including KRAS and MAP2K1 emerged in ctDNA. ctDNA sequencing can provide mutation profile that could better reflect tumor mutation status and predict treatment outcome.
CancerNature.com

Predicted limited redistribution of T cells to secondary lymphoid tissue correlates with increased risk of haematological malignancies in asplenic patients

The spleen, a secondary lymphoid tissue (SLT), has an important role in generation of adaptive immune responses. Although splenectomy remains a common procedure, recent studies reported poor prognosis and increased risk of haematological malignancies in asplenic patients. The high baseline trafficking of T lymphocytes to splenic tissue suggests splenectomy may lead to loss of blood-borne malignant immunosurveillance that is not compensated for by the remaining SLT. To date, no quantitative analysis of the impact of splenectomy on the human T cell trafficking dynamics and tissue localisation has been reported. We developed a quantitative computational model that describes organ distribution and trafficking of human lymphocytes to explore the likely impact of splenectomy on immune cell distributions. In silico splenectomy resulted in an average reduction of T cell numbers in SLT by 35% (95%CI 0.12–0.97) and a comparatively lower, 9% (95%CI 0.17–1.43), mean decrease of T cell concentration in SLT. These results suggest that the surveillance capacity of the remaining SLT insufficiently compensates for the absence of the spleen. This may, in part, explain haematological malignancy risk in asplenic patients and raises the question of whether splenectomy has a clinically meaningful impact on patient responses to immunotherapy.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of new target proteins of a Urotensin-II receptor antagonist using transcriptome-based drug repositioning approach

Drug repositioning research using transcriptome data has recently attracted attention. In this study, we attempted to identify new target proteins of the urotensin-II receptor antagonist, KR-37524 (4-(3-bromo-4-(piperidin-4-yloxy)benzyl)-N-(3-(dimethylamino)phenyl)piperazine-1-carboxamide dihydrochloride), using a transcriptome-based drug repositioning approach. To do this, we obtained KR-37524-induced gene expression profile changes in four cell lines (A375, A549, MCF7, and PC3), and compared them with the approved drug-induced gene expression profile changes available in the LINCS L1000 database to identify approved drugs with similar gene expression profile changes. Here, the similarity between the two gene expression profile changes was calculated using the connectivity score. We then selected proteins that are known targets of the top three approved drugs with the highest connectivity score in each cell line (12 drugs in total) as potential targets of KR-37524. Seven potential target proteins were experimentally confirmed using an in vitro binding assay. Through this analysis, we identified that neurologically regulated serotonin transporter proteins are new target proteins of KR-37524. These results indicate that the transcriptome-based drug repositioning approach can be used to identify new target proteins of a given compound, and we provide a standalone software developed in this study that will serve as a useful tool for drug repositioning.
ScienceNature.com

Looking for pathways related to COVID-19: confirmation of pathogenic mechanisms by SARS-CoV-2–host interactome

In the last months, many studies have clearly described several mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 infection at cell and tissue level, but the mechanisms of interaction between host and SARS-CoV-2, determining the grade of COVID-19 severity, are still unknown. We provide a network analysis on protein–protein interactions (PPI) between viral and host proteins to better identify host biological responses, induced by both whole proteome of SARS-CoV-2 and specific viral proteins. A host-virus interactome was inferred, applying an explorative algorithm (Random Walk with Restart, RWR) triggered by 28 proteins of SARS-CoV-2. The analysis of PPI allowed to estimate the distribution of SARS-CoV-2 proteins in the host cell. Interactome built around one single viral protein allowed to define a different response, underlining as ORF8 and ORF3a modulated cardiovascular diseases and pro-inflammatory pathways, respectively. Finally, the network-based approach highlighted a possible direct action of ORF3a and NS7b to enhancing Bradykinin Storm. This network-based representation of SARS-CoV-2 infection could be a framework for pathogenic evaluation of specific clinical outcomes. We identified possible host responses induced by specific proteins of SARS-CoV-2, underlining the important role of specific viral accessory proteins in pathogenic phenotypes of severe COVID-19 patients.
HealthNature.com

Mitochondrial dysfunction associated with autophagy and mitophagy in cerebrospinal fluid cells of patients with delayed cerebral ischemia following subarachnoid hemorrhage

Decreased mitochondrial membrane potential in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) was observed in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) accompanied by delayed cerebral ischemia (DCI). However, whether abnormal mechanisms of mitochondria are associated with the development of DCI has not been reported yet. Under cerebral ischemia, mitochondria can transfer into the extracellular space. Mitochondrial dysfunction can aggravate neurologic complications. The objective of this study was to evaluate whether mitochondrial dysfunction might be associated with autophagy and mitophagy in CSF cells to provide possible insight into DCI pathogenesis. CSF samples were collected from 56 SAH patients (DCI, n = 21; and non-DCI, n = 35). We analyzed CSF cells using autophagy and mitophagy markers (DAPK1, BNIP3L, BAX, PINK1, ULK1, and NDP52) via qRT-PCR and western blotting of proteins (BECN1, LC3, and p62). Confocal microscopy and immunogold staining were performed to demonstrate the differentially expression of markers within dysfunctional mitochondria. Significant induction of autophagic flux with accumulation of autophagic vacuoles, increased expression of BECN1, LC3-II, and p62 degradation were observed during DCI. Compared to non-DCI patients, DCI patients showed significantly increased mRNA expression levels (2−ΔCt) of DAPK1, BNIP3L, and PINK1, but not BAX, ULK1, or NDP52. Multivariable logistic regression analysis revealed that Hunt and Hess grade ≥ IV (p = 0.023), DAPK1 (p = 0.003), and BNIP3L (p = 0.039) were related to DCI. Increased mitochondrial dysfunction associated with autophagy and mitophagy could play an important role in DCI pathogenesis.
ScienceNature.com

A molecular test based on RT-LAMP for rapid, sensitive and inexpensive colorimetric detection of SARS-CoV-2 in clinical samples

Until there is an effective implementation of COVID-19 vaccination program, a robust testing strategy, along with prevention measures, will continue to be the most viable way to control disease spread. Such a strategy should rely on disparate diagnostic tests to prevent a slowdown in testing due to lack of materials and reagents imposed by supply chain problems, which happened at the beginning of the pandemic. In this study, we have established a single-tube test based on RT-LAMP that enables the visual detection of less than 100 viral genome copies of SARS-CoV-2 within 30 min. We benchmarked the assay against the gold standard test for COVID-19 diagnosis, RT-PCR, using 177 nasopharyngeal RNA samples. For viral loads above 100 copies, the RT-LAMP assay had a sensitivity of 100% and a specificity of 96.1%. Additionally, we set up a RNA extraction-free RT-LAMP test capable of detecting SARS-CoV-2 directly from saliva samples, albeit with lower sensitivity. The saliva was self-collected and the collection tube remained closed until inactivation, thereby ensuring the protection of the testing personnel. As expected, RNA extraction from saliva samples increased the sensitivity of the test. To lower the costs associated with RNA extraction, we performed this step using an alternative protocol that uses plasmid DNA extraction columns. We also produced the enzymes needed for the assay and established an in-house-made RT-LAMP test independent of specific distribution channels. Finally, we developed a new colorimetric method that allowed the detection of LAMP products by the visualization of an evident color shift, regardless of the reaction pH.
ScienceNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection initiates interleukin-17-enriched transcriptional response in different cells from multiple organs

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection has emerged as a pandemic. Paucity of information concerning the virus and therapeutic interventions have made SARS-CoV-2 infection a genuine threat to global public health. Therefore, there is a growing need for understanding the molecular mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 infection at cellular level. To address this, we undertook a systems biology approach by analyzing publicly available RNA-seq datasets of SARS-CoV-2 infection of different cells and compared with other lung pathogenic infections. Our study identified several key genes and pathways uniquely associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Genes such as interleukin (IL)-6, CXCL8, CCL20, CXCL1 and CXCL3 were upregulated, which in particular regulate the cytokine storm and IL-17 signaling pathway. Of note, SARS-CoV-2 infection strongly activated IL-17 signaling pathway compared with other respiratory viruses. Additionally, this transcriptomic signature was also analyzed to predict potential drug repurposing and small molecule inhibitors. In conclusion, our comprehensive data analysis identifies key molecular pathways to reveal underlying pathological etiology and potential therapeutic targets in SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Tet2 Controls the Responses of β cells to Inflammation in Autoimmune Diabetes

β cells may participate and contribute to their own demise during Type 1 diabetes (T1D). Here we report a role of their expression of Tet2 in regulating immune killing. Tet2 is induced in murine and human β cells with inflammation but its expression is reduced in surviving β cells. Tet2-KO mice that receive WT bone marrow transplants develop insulitis but not diabetes and islet infiltrates do not eliminate β cells even though immune cells from the mice can transfer diabetes to NOD/scid recipients. Tet2-KO recipients are protected from transfer of disease by diabetogenic immune cells.Tet2-KO β cells show reduced expression of IFNγ-induced inflammatory genes that are needed to activate diabetogenic T cells. Here we show that Tet2 regulates pathologic interactions between β cells and immune cells and controls damaging inflammatory pathways. Our data suggests that eliminating TET2 in β cells may reduce activating pathologic immune cells and killing of β cells.
CancerNature.com

Multi-omic profiling of peritoneal metastases in gastric cancer identifies molecular subtypes and therapeutic vulnerabilities

Peritoneal metastasis, a hallmark of incurable advanced gastric cancer (GC), presently has no curative therapy and its molecular features have not been examined extensively. Here we present a comprehensive multi-omic analysis of malignant ascitic fluid samples and their corresponding tumor cell lines from 98 patients, including whole-genome sequencing, RNA sequencing, DNA methylation and enhancer landscape. We identify a higher frequency of receptor tyrosine kinase and mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway alterations compared to primary GC; moreover, approximately half of the gene alterations are potentially treatable with targeted therapy. Our analyses also stratify ascites-disseminated GC into two distinct molecular subtypes: one displaying active super enhancers (SEs) at the ELF3, KLF5 and EHF loci, and a second subtype bearing transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) pathway activation through SMAD3 SE activation and high expression of transcriptional enhancer factor TEF-1 (TEAD1). In the TGF-β subtype, inhibition of the TEAD pathway circumvents therapy resistance, suggesting a potential molecular-guided therapeutic strategy for this subtype of intractable GC.
HealthNature.com

Aged skeletal stem cells generate an inflammatory degenerative niche

Loss of skeletal integrity during ageing and disease is associated with an imbalance in the opposing actions of osteoblasts and osteoclasts1. Here we show that intrinsic ageing of skeletal stem cells (SSCs)2 in mice alters signalling in the bone marrow niche and skews the differentiation of bone and blood lineages, leading to fragile bones that regenerate poorly. Functionally, aged SSCs have a decreased bone- and cartilage-forming potential but produce more stromal lineages that express high levels of pro-inflammatory and pro-resorptive cytokines. Single-cell RNA-sequencing studies link the functional loss to a diminished transcriptomic diversity of SSCs in aged mice, which thereby contributes to the transformation of the bone marrow niche. Exposure to a youthful circulation through heterochronic parabiosis or systemic reconstitution with young haematopoietic stem cells did not reverse the diminished osteochondrogenic activity of aged SSCs, or improve bone mass or skeletal healing parameters in aged mice. Conversely, the aged SSC lineage promoted osteoclastic activity and myeloid skewing by haematopoietic stem and progenitor cells, suggesting that the ageing of SSCs is a driver of haematopoietic ageing. Deficient bone regeneration in aged mice could only be returned to youthful levels by applying a combinatorial treatment of BMP2 and a CSF1 antagonist locally to fractures, which reactivated aged SSCs and simultaneously ablated the inflammatory, pro-osteoclastic milieu. Our findings provide mechanistic insights into the complex, multifactorial mechanisms that underlie skeletal ageing and offer prospects for rejuvenating the aged skeletal system.
CancerNature.com

CRNDE enhances the expression of MCM5 and proliferation in acute myeloid leukemia KG-1a cells by sponging miR-136-5p

The long-noncoding RNA colorectal neoplasia differentially expressed (CRNDE) gene has been considered to be crucial in tumor malignancy. Although CRNDE is highly expressed in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), its mechanism of action remains unknown. In this study, GEPIA and qRT-PCR were performed to confirm the expression of CRNDE in AML samples and cell lines, respectively. CRNDE shRNA vectors were transfected to explore the biological functions of CRNDE. The cell proliferation was assessed by the CCK8 assay, while apoptosis and cell cycle distribution were measured by flow cytometry and Western blotting. The results showed that CRNDE was overexpressed in both AML samples and cell lines. CRNDE silencing inhibited proliferation and increased apoptotic rate and cell cycle arrest of KG-1a cells. The luciferase reporter assay coupled with RIP assay revealed that CRNDE act as a ceRNA. Rescue assays demonstrated that the effects of CRNDE silencing could be reversed by miR-136-5p inhibitors. In conclusion, our results expound that the CRNDE/miR-136-5p/MCM5 axis modulates cell progression and provide a new regulatory network of CRNDE in KG-1a cells.
ScienceNature.com

DL4-μbeads induce T cell lineage differentiation from stem cells in a stromal cell-free system

T cells are pivotal effectors of the immune system and can be harnessed as therapeutics for regenerative medicine and cancer immunotherapy. An unmet challenge in the field is the development of a clinically relevant system that is readily scalable to generate large numbers of T-lineage cells from hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs). Here, we report a stromal cell-free, microbead-based approach that supports the efficient in vitro development of both human progenitor T (proT) cells and T-lineage cells from CD34+cells sourced from cord blood, GCSF-mobilized peripheral blood, and pluripotent stem cells (PSCs). DL4-μbeads, along with lymphopoietic cytokines, induce an ordered sequence of differentiation from CD34+ cells to CD34+CD7+CD5+ proT cells to CD3+αβ T cells. Single-cell RNA sequencing of human PSC-derived proT cells reveals a transcriptional profile similar to the earliest thymocytes found in the embryonic and fetal thymus. Furthermore, the adoptive transfer of CD34+CD7+ proT cells into immunodeficient mice demonstrates efficient thymic engraftment and functional maturation of peripheral T cells. DL4-μbeads provide a simple and robust platform to both study human T cell development and facilitate the development of engineered T cell therapies from renewable sources.
ScienceNature.com

The landscape of alternative polyadenylation in single cells of the developing mouse embryo

3′ untranslated regions (3′ UTRs) post-transcriptionally regulate mRNA stability, localization, and translation rate. While 3′-UTR isoforms have been globally quantified in limited cell types using bulk measurements, their differential usage among cell types during mammalian development remains poorly characterized. In this study, we examine a dataset comprising ~2 million nuclei spanning E9.5–E13.5 of mouse embryonic development to quantify transcriptome-wide changes in alternative polyadenylation (APA). We observe a global lengthening of 3′ UTRs across embryonic stages in all cell types, although we detect shorter 3′ UTRs in hematopoietic lineages and longer 3′ UTRs in neuronal cell types within each stage. An analysis of RNA-binding protein (RBP) dynamics identifies ELAV-like family members, which are concomitantly induced in neuronal lineages and developmental stages experiencing 3′-UTR lengthening, as putative regulators of APA. By measuring 3′-UTR isoforms in an expansive single cell dataset, our work provides a transcriptome-wide and organism-wide map of the dynamic landscape of alternative polyadenylation during mammalian organogenesis.
CancerNature.com

hsa_circ_0003222 accelerates stemness and progression of non-small cell lung cancer by sponging miR-527

The relationship between circular RNA (circRNA) and cancer stem cells (CSCs) is uncertain. We have investigated the combined influence of CSCs, circRNA (hsa_circ_0003222), and immune checkpoint inhibitors in NSCLC progression and therapy resistance. We constructed lung CSCs (LCSCs; PC9 and A549). The effects of hsa_circ_0003222 in vitro were determined by cell counting, colony and sphere formation, and Transwell assays. A tumor xenograft model of metastasis and orthotopic model were built for in vivo analysis. We found that hsa_circ_0003222 was highly expressed in NSCLC tissues and LCSCs. Higher levels of hsa_circ_0003222 were associated with the stage, metastasis, and survival rate of patients with NSCLC. Reduced levels of hsa_circ_0003222 decreased tumor cell proliferation, migration, invasion, stemness-like properties, and chemoresistance. The silencing of hsa_circ_0003222 was found to downregulate PHF21B expression and its downstream, β-catenin by relieving the sponging effect of miR-527. Moreover, silencing hsa_circ_0003222 alleviated NSCLC resistance to anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1)-based therapy in vivo. Our data demonstrate the significant role of hsa_circ_0003222 in NSCLC cell stemness-like properties. The manipulation of circRNAs in combination with anti-PD-L1 therapy may alleviate NSCLC stemness and progression.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Diagnostic and prognostic implications of 2018 guideline for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in clinical practice

The purpose of this study was to evaluate the implications of the 2018 updated guideline for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in clinical practice compared to 2011 guideline. This study involved 535 patients including 339 IPF and 196 non-IPF, and we retrospectively evaluated CT classifications of usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) by two guidelines. Interobserver agreement of 2018 criteria showed moderate reliability (κ = 0.53) comparable to 2011 (κ = 0.56) but interobserver agreement for probable UIP was fair (κ = 0.40). CT pattern of indeterminate for UIP was associated with better prognosis compared with the other groups (adjusted hazard ratio [HR] = 0.36, p < 0.001). Compared to possible UIP, probable UIP demonstrated a lower positive predictive value (PPV, 62.9% vs 65.8%). In analysis of patients with CT patterns of non-definite UIP, diagnosing IPF when CT pattern showed probable UIP with lymphocyte count ≤ 15% in BAL fluid, and either male sex or age ≥ 60 years showed a high specificity of 90.6% and a PPV of 80.8% in the validation cohort. The 2018 criteria provide better prognostic stratification than the 2011 in patients with possible UIP. BAL fluid analysis can improve the diagnostic certainty for IPF diagnosis in patients with probable UIP CT pattern.
ScienceNature.com

Phospholipase D2 is a positive regulator of sirtuin 1 and modulates p53-mediated apoptosis via sirtuin 1

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Sirtuin 1 (SIRT1) is a nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide-dependent histone deacetylase that plays diverse physiological roles. However, little is known about the regulation of SIRT1 activity. Here, we show that phospholipase D2 (PLD2), but not PLD1, selectively interacts with SIRT1 and increases the deacetylase activity of SIRT1. PLD2 does not interact with the other isozymes of SIRT (SIRT2–7). Two leucine residues in the LXXLL motif (L173 and L174) in the phox domain of PLD2 interact with the region essential for SIRT1 activity. PLD2 stimulates the SIRT1-mediated deacetylation of p53 independent of its lipase activity. In our study, mutagenesis of the LXXLL motif suppressed the interaction of PLD2 with SIRT1 and inhibited SIRT1-mediated p53 deacetylation and p53-induced transactivation of proapoptotic genes. Ultimately, overexpression of wild-type PLD2 but not that of LXXLL-mutant PLD2 protected cells against etoposide-induced apoptosis. Moreover, PLD2 did not protect against apoptosis induced by SIRT1 depletion under genotoxic stress. Collectively, our results suggest that PLD2 is a positive regulator of SIRT1 and modulates p53-mediated apoptosis via SIRT1.

