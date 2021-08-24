Oxidative stress and radioiodine treatment of differentiated thyroid cancer
It is hypothesized that the oxidative stress level in thyroid cancer patients is additionally upregulated by radioactive iodine (RAI) treatment, that may exert an important impact on future health concerns. In our study, we evaluated the oxidative stress level changes using the measurement of malondialdehyde (MDA) concentration in patients with differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) undergoing RAI treatment. Considering the results obtained in the study group, the serum levels of MDA in DTC patients were significantly higher compared to the healthy subjects (p < 0.05). The MDA concentration was significantly higher on the third day after RAI (p < 0.001) and significantly lower one year after RAI (p < 0.05) in DTC patients compared to the baseline concentration. Moreover, the redox stabilization after RAI treatment in patients with DTC during a year-long observation was demonstrated. Accordingly, an increased oxidative stress impact on the related biochemical parameters reflecting the health conditions of the DTC patients was determined. Our study showed that increased oxidative stress reflected by MDA measurements in DTC patients is further enhanced by RAI, but this effect is no longer observed one year after the therapy.www.nature.com
