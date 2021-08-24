WOUB Wednesday Series Schedule for Fall Semester Announced

ATHENS, OH – International News Consultant Doug Drew will kick off the Fall Semester 2021 WOUB Wednesday series on September 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET. WOUB Wednesdays is a program that gives former WOUB students the opportunity to conduct a virtual conversation with current students and other alumni. The speaker talks about their career experiences and takes questions from those in attendance. Drew worked at WOUB from 1974 to 1978 while he was a student at Ohio University.