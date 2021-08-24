Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, OH

WOUB Wednesday Series Schedule for Fall Semester Announced

WOUB
 9 days ago

ATHENS, OH – International News Consultant Doug Drew will kick off the Fall Semester 2021 WOUB Wednesday series on September 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET. WOUB Wednesdays is a program that gives former WOUB students the opportunity to conduct a virtual conversation with current students and other alumni. The speaker talks about their career experiences and takes questions from those in attendance. Drew worked at WOUB from 1974 to 1978 while he was a student at Ohio University.

woub.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Athens, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Athens, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Doug Drew
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television News#Ohio University#Espn#Broadcast Television#Woub Wednesdays#Douglas Drew Media#Woub Community Engagement#Buckeye Broadband#Espn#Crewing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Cheney elevated as vice chair of Jan. 6 committee

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming will now have a higher profile on the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) on Thursday elevated her as vice chairman of the select committee, a move designed to blunt criticism from former President Trump and his GOP loyalists on Capitol Hill that the panel's probe is a purely partisan exercise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy