REVIEW: ‘Solar Power’ shows Lorde is growing up, and so is her music

By Social Media Manager Nicole Boyd
Alestle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the four long years since “Melodrama” was released, Lorde’s music has drastically changed. “Solar Power” is more peaceful and mature, and has therefore received considerable backlash from fans missing the turmoil that characterized her previous music. “Solar Power” begins with “The Path,” which contains slow, dreamy instrumentals that sound...

www.alestlelive.com

Musichypebeast.com

Lorde Delivers Warm and Pensive New Album 'Solar Power'

Lorde has finally released Solar Power, her first full-length album in four years. Clocking in at approximately 45 minutes, the 12-track project was primarily produced and written by Jack Antonoff and Lorde. Solar Power offers a sunny disposition with the warmth of its plucked guitars, full harmonies and sharp shakers, with a lot of the young artist’s lyrical content encapsulates her longing to escape into the season of summer and staying under the radar. Lorde also finds herself in a state of introspection on tracks like “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” delivering mature and reflective musings from a mid-20-something whose career blew up when she was only 16 years old. The Melodrama followup touches on her more intimate relationships as well with cuts such as “The Man With The Axe” and “Big Star,” dropping hard-hitting lines like “I should’ve known when your favorite record was the same as my father’s / You’d take me down” and “Everyone knows that you’re too good for me, don’t they?”
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lorde Drops Rooftop Performance Of 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

Lorde dropped a new music video ahead of her third album, Solar Power, set to release later this month. The video features a new rooftop performance of her latest single "Stoned At the Nail Salon," which was shot on in July and includes longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff. She has previously released two rooftop performance videos for "Solar Power."
MusicComplex

Lorde Shares New Song and Video “Mood Ring” Off Upcoming Album ‘Solar Power’

Just days before releasing her long-awaited studio album Solar Power, Lorde has shared her latest single “Mood Ring,” alongside a bright music video. The acoustic-backed track is the third single off her third record, following the release of tracks “Solar Power” and “Stoned at the Nail Salon.” All three tracks were written by both Lorde and Jack Antonoff.
Pullman, WADaily Evergreen

Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ relatable to college students

New Zealand recording artist Lorde debuted in 2013 at 16 with a bassy sound, dark aesthetic and edgy lyrics in her first album “Pure Heroine.” After an extended period of silence following her similarly morose 2017 album “Melodrama,” Lorde returned this month to release her third studio album, “Solar Power.”
Musicjack1065.com

Lorde takes us through her journey of inner enlightenment with ‘Solar Power’

Lorde‘s third studio effort, Solar Power, is finally here!. The album dropped Friday, and its timing couldn’t be more perfectly tied to the season. The 24-year-old’s tunes are a medley that channels the beach, the ocean, and just the great outdoors. In other words, it’s the perfect album to kick back, relax, and enjoy on a summer day.
Musictheithacan.org

Review: Lorde enters new era

After four years of radio silence, Lorde has returned with her third studio album “Solar Power.” A complete departure from her previous blissfully melancholic albums, “Solar Power” expresses the complications of fame and identity through an ethereal sound. The title track encapsulates the entire album. A sense of freedom and...
MusicReporter

Lorde planned for Solar Power to be 'big acid record'

Lorde planned for 'Solar Power' to be a "big acid record". The 24-year-old singer is due to drop her hotly-anticipated third studio album later this month, but the record turned into "a weed album" instead. Lorde - who released single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' last month - said: "The...
MusicPosted by
Audacy

First Impression: Lorde - 'Solar Power'

Audacy's First Impression series is where we review new albums in just one take. Going track-by-track, we break down the entire project and rate it because we all know first impressions mean everything. When Lorde released “Solar Power,” her lead single and title track from her third album, back in...
CelebritiesBillboard

Lorde Lands Third Alternative Albums No. 1 With 'Solar Power'

Each of Lorde's LPs has led the list. Lorde makes it three-for-three atop Billboard's Alternative Albums chart, as Solar Power, her third studio album, becomes her third No. 1. Solar Power bows atop the tally dated Sept. 4 with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the Aug. 20-26 tracking period,...
Musicat40.com

This Mashup Of Lorde's 'Solar Power' And 'Midsommar' Is Delightfully Creepy

Anyone who's seen Ari Aster's Midsommar knows it's beautifully filmed in a stunning location with gorgeous wardrobe...and it's scary AF. It also apparently lends itself to great visuals for Lorde's "Solar Power." YouTuber leandroxcx mashed up the song with clips from the movie and the final product may as well...
MusicEsquire

Lorde's 'Solar Power' Is A Tonic for Dark Days

Spare a thought for pop-stars, if you will, who must sometimes feel that they can't win. Stray too far from the sound people have come to expect from you and fans feel mildly betrayed, but fail to reinvent yourself sufficiently and you're accused of playing it safe. Four years on from her beloved 2017 album Melodrama, the return of Lorde has been marked like a celestial event. Yet the dazzling limelight which accompanied her success has only made one of pop music's most reluctant stars more determined to make her return a dimmed affair.
Musickjhk.org

Solar Power vs. Happier Than Ever

Hot Girl Summer is almost over, but she’s leaving us with a gracious helping of albums from powerful young women. Billie Eilish released “Happier Than Ever,” a highly anticipated album by fans of the singer. Lorde also dropped “Solar Power,” which had been teased since 2019 but delayed after the death of her dog.
Beauty & Fashionthefocus.news

Where to buy Lorde Solar Power merch: New vinyl and t-shirt drop

Lorde has just dropped her hotly anticipated third album Solar Power and fans are going crazy for the sun-drenched, beachy-vibe of the new tracks. However, many are now looking for some equally chilled-out merch to buy in bright summer tones. We let you know how you can get your hands on some Solar Power merch.
CelebritiesUniversity of Cincinnati News Record

Review | ‘Solar Power’ shows us the sunnier side of Lorde’s self-awareness

When Lorde released her 2017 album, "Melodrama," it was clear from the beginning what that album would entail. The deep blues of the cover featured a painting of Lorde, melancholy in her bed and with a title that recalled Greek or Shakespearean tragedies and let listeners know immediately that this was an album about heartbreak and loneliness. Four years later, Lorde is now reversing course on "Solar Power," her sun-kissed third studio album that greets listeners with blue skies and a cover that playfully yet ironically features a photo of "where the sun don't shine," as Stephen Colbert noted.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Lorde to drop new single Mood Ring

Lorde has a new song and music video for her track 'Mood Ring' arriving later today (17.08.21). Lorde is set to release a new single called 'Mood Ring' today (17.08.21). The new track will mark the third song to be taken from the New Zealand pop star's hotly-awaited third studio album, 'Solar Power', which arrives on Friday (20.08.21).

