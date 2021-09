The Boise National Forest has closed the gates to a popular hot springs north of Boise in light of ongoing vandalism, littering and other issues at the site. In a post on Facebook, officials said they had opened the gates to Kirkham Hot Springs near Lowman on a trial basis on Aug. 5 after pleading with the public earlier in the year to pick up after themselves at the site. Kirkham was converted from a campsite to a day-use site last fall to cut down on partying and other concerning behavior, Forest Service officials said.