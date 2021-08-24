Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Primoz Roglic 'not frightened' by Movistar and Ineos numbers at Vuelta a España

By Cyclingnews
Posted by 
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Primož Roglič evinced confidence as he reached the Vuelta a España's first rest day in the leader's red jersey, but warned he has 'no margin for error' in the face of Movistar's and Ineos Grenadiers' strength in numbers. The winner of the last two editions of the Vuelta made the...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Gesink
Person
Enric Mas
Person
Egan Bernal
Person
Steven Kruijswijk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movistar#Vuelta A Espa A#Giro D Italia#Miguel Angel#Ineos Grenadiers#Spanish#Marca#Giro D Italia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CyclingThe Guardian

Damiano Caruso shines in mountains as Primoz Roglic extends Vuelta lead

The Italian rider Damiano Caruso won stage nine of the Vuelta a España on Sunday after a tremendous solo display in the mountains of Andalucía, while the reigning champion, Primoz Roglic, came second to increase his overall lead. Caruso spent the final 70km of the 188km stage from Puerto Lumbreras...
CyclingPosted by
FanSided

Primoz Roglic wins La Vuelta 2021’s individual time trial

Fresh from his individual time trial gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Primoz Roglic won Stage 1 of La Vuelta taking another individual time trial win. Right after his individual time trial win at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic took another individual time trial win in the first stage of 2021 La Vuelta in Burgos, Spain on Aug. 14.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Vuelta a España stage 10 - Live coverage

Full report, results, photos from today's stage all can be found here. While Eiking may not survive the true mountain stages, the presence of Guillaume Martin in second overall is interesting. He finished eighth at the Tour (having employed a similar tactic of recouping time through breakaways), so he has the climbing and Grand Tour GC pedigree to now be able to think about a high overall finish once again. He's bound to lose some time in the mountain stages but has a near-five-minute buffer to 10th place now, so will be hopeful of limiting his losses.
CyclingThe Guardian

Odd Christian Eiking takes Vuelta red jersey after Primoz Roglic suffers spill

The defending champion, Primoz Roglic, surrendered the Vuelta a España leader’s jersey to Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) after suffering a minor crash on Tuesday. Australia’s Michael Storer (Team DSM) won the stage with a solo surge. The hilly 10th stage featured the Category 2 Puerto de Almáchar climb immediately...
CyclingBBC

Vuelta a Espana: Defending champion Primoz Roglic wins stage 11

Defending Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic won stage 11 to reduce the gap to leader Odd Christian Eiking. Norwegian Eiking took the red jersey from Roglic on Wednesday when the Slovenian crashed during stage 10. Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux's Eiking holds a 58-second lead over second place Cofidis rider Guillaume Martin,...
CyclingThe Guardian

Magnus Cort reigns supreme in Vuelta sprint after Primoz Roglic crashes again

Magnus Cort earned another sprint victory at the Vuelta a España on Thursday to win a hot and hilly 12th stage, while Odd Christian Eiking kept the race lead. Cort Nielsen was launched by an EF Education teammate down the final stretch of the 175km (109-mile) route and stayed ahead of Andrea Bagioli to beat the Italian by almost a wheel length.
Cyclingdefector.com

Primoz Roglic Refuses To Ride Scared

The two riders’ postures told the story. With four kilometers remaining in Wednesday’s pivotal Stage 17 of the Vuelta a España, Egan Bernal poked his head up from the weary coiled position he’d contorted himself into, looked across the valley over to the next switchback, saw an upright Primoz Roglic powering on ahead, and hung his head even lower over his front bars. Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France champion, and Roglic, the two-time defending Vuelta champion, had escaped together on the day’s penultimate climb, but once the race hit the slopes of the Lagos de Covadonga climb, Bernal melted away in the rain while Roglic sealed an authoritative winning margin of 1:35. The usually inexpressive Slovenian’s rhythmic cadence didn’t break until he let out a shriek as he cemented the foundation of what could be a third straight Vuelta win.
CyclingIsland Packet Online

Roglic dominates mountain stage, regains Vuelta overall lead

Two-time defending champion Primoz Roglic regained the overall lead in the Spanish Vuelta on Wednesday with a dominant performance during the mountainous 17th stage. The 31-year-old Slovenian pulled away from Egan Bernal with 7.5 kilometers (4.6 miles) to go and finished alone up the iconic climb into Lagos de Covadonga for his third stage win, pumping his left fist as he crossed the line.
Cycling740thefan.com

Cycling-Emphatic Roglic storms into red with Vuelta victory at Codavonga

CANGAS DE ONIS, Spain (Reuters) – Reigning Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) took the leader’s red jersey on this year’s race with an emphatic solo win on stage 17 on Wednesday. Roglic, who broke away from the pack alongside Egan Bernal (Ineos) with 60 kilometres remaining, dropped the...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Rein Taaramäe: 'I was lucky' in mass crash at Vuelta a España

Twiddling his fingers and saying, “I was waiting like that,” was how Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) described the post-crash delay that cost him the Vuelta a España lead on stage 5 on Wednesday. For the second time in 24 hours, late on stage 5 the words caida del lider [leader...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Ciccone expects changes at Vuelta a España as summit finishes loom

All’s well that ends well. Giulio Ciccone endured a nervous moment when the Vuelta a España peloton was split by a mass crash 11km from Albacete, but the Italian succeeded in staying upright and then bridging back to the front group. On arriving at the finish, meanwhile, he learned that his Trek-Segafredo teammate Kenny Elissonde had inherited the red jersey after previous leader Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), who lost time in the incident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy