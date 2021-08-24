Cancel
Military

CIA director holds secret meeting with Taliban leader, report says

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
 8 days ago

A Taliban spokesperson has said that the 31st August deadline for American troops to pull out of Afghanistan must be adhered to, or break trust between the two sides.Dr Suhail Shaheen said the date is a "red line" that American and British forces must work towards if there is not to be consequences, in an interview with Sky News.

