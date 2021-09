The US and other major global equity markets ended August in the green despite a few hiccups along the way. Investor sentiment had been dented by some disappointing US economic data releases during the month (indicating that the robust economic growth from the depths of the pandemic could be losing some steam) and continued reports of supply chain bottlenecks, which accompanied a resurgence of the more infectious COVID-19 Delta strain in the US and other parts of the globe. The potential geopolitical implications of the collapse of the Afghanistan government also weighed on sentiment. However, major US equity benchmarks hit all-time highs on Monday (30 August), as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) appeared in no rush to move away from its massive stimulus programme. This follows dovish comments made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his address at The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium held on 27 August. Although Powell admitted tapering could start by the end of 2021, he did not lay out an exact timeline for when the tapering of bond-purchasing will begin, noting that the Fed would remain cautious.