Magic: The Gathering's Secrets In The Daily LITG, 24th August 2021

XM Studios is back with another DC Comics statue as they transport fans back to feudal Japan with a new Batman Samurai release. Scarecrow is ready for his close-up as he joins the Samurai Series lineup with an original design from the studio. The Batman Samurai line has been refreshing, placing many of Gotham's finest in a new setting with remarkable hand-crafted and hand-painted designs that are breathtaking. Standing roughly 24" tall, Scarecrow features 2 head sculpts, 2 right hands, and 2 left hands giving DC Comics fans a nice variety of customization for their display. His Samurai style is loaded with detail, mystical craftsmanship, and a unique concept that will make Dr. Crane spread fear even farther than he has before. The DC Premium Collectibles Batman Samurai 1/4 Scale Scarecrow Limited Edition Statue is priced at $1,269. He is set to spread fear once more in Q3 of 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to check out some of the other upcoming DC Comics XM Studios statues to really enhance your comic book collection.