Pennsylvania State

Hearings In Election ‘Investigation’ to Begin, Pa State Senator Says

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top Republican in Pennsylvania’s Senate says hearings will begin this week as part of a “full forensic investigation” of the state’s 2020 presidential election. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said Monday that he has communicated with former President Donald Trump, whose baseless claims about election fraud have propelled loyalists to pursue election audits in battleground states he lost. Corman says he thinks Trump is comfortable with Senate Republicans’ plans. Corman on Friday removed the state senator who had been the figurehead for the push for an Arizona-style election audit in Pennsylvania. That came amid clashes over how to conduct it and how to pay for it.

beavercountyradio.com

Comments / 0

