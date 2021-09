The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2021) — Today, a panel discussion on the foreign policy of the Biden administration during unprecedented times. Even as the U.S. approaches a fully vaccinated population, India, Brazil and many African countries are experiencing the worst COVID-19 caseloads of the pandemic. Vaccine patent waivers have become a top global issue as developing countries ask to manufacture and distribute privately-owned vaccines themselves. The Biden administration has signaled it will not stand in the way of such waivers, but the negotiations are still slow going at the World Trade Organization.