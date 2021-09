K STREET SEES AN OPPORTUNITY IN MIDDLE EAST GEOPOLITICAL SCRAMBLING: As countries in the Middle East sort out the new geopolitical landscape, seasoned K Street operatives are eagerly extending a hand to help, Hailey Fuchs, Daniel Lippman and I report. In recent weeks and months, a slew of countries in the region — Qatar, Libya and Turkey among them — have put out feelers to D.C. lobbying firms in an effort to bolster their presence in the U.S. capital, according to federal filings and K Street operatives. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan this month has added a new level of activity to the K Street-Mideast nexus, leaving countries anxious and uncertain and lobbying shops hustling to their aid,