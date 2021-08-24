Cancel
Hamlet, IN

Oregon-Davis School Board Approves Addition of Junior High Baseball Team

By Michael Gallenberger
wkvi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon-Davis is adding a junior high baseball team. The new team was approved by the school board Monday, at the recommendation of Superintendent Bill Bennett. “I personally feel this is a great opportunity for our high school baseball team, to have a feeder system for that team,” he said. “We do have a lot of kids who play ball in Hamlet and whatnot, and I think that’s great. But I think an organized junior high baseball team would be a good opportunity not only to get kids ready, but just another thing to get kids active.”

