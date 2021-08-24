Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Second World War veteran reunited with Italians he saved as children

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dTFnt_0bb7MYNR00
Martin Adler with the siblings he met during the war (Antonio Calanni/AP) (AP)

An American soldier has been reunited with three Italians he is credited with saving during the Second World War when they were young children.

For more than seven decades, Martin Adler treasured a black-and-white photo of himself as a young American soldier with a broad smile with three impeccably dressed Italian children he met as the Nazis retreated northwards in 1944.

On Monday, the 97-year-old Second World War veteran met the three siblings – now octogenarians themselves – in person for the first time since the war.

Mr Adler held out his hand to grasp those of Bruno, Mafalda and Giuliana Naldi for the joyful reunion at Bologna’s airport after a 20-hour journey from Boca Raton, Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24lQCK_0bb7MYNR00
Martin Adler is welcomed upon his arrival in Italy (Antonio Calanni/AP) (AP)

Then, just as he did as a 20-year-old soldier in their village of Monterenzio, he handed out bars of American chocolate.

“Look at my smile,” Mr Adler said of the long-awaited in-person reunion, made possible by the reach of social media.

It was a happy ending to a story that could easily have been a tragedy.

The very first time the soldier and the children saw each other, in 1944, the three faces peeked out of a huge wicker basket where their mother had hidden them as soldiers approached. Mr Adler thought the house was empty, so he trained his machine gun on the basket when he heard a sound, thinking a German soldier was hiding inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RdOzj_0bb7MYNR00
Martin Adler treasured a back-and-white photo of himself as a young soldier with the three Italian children (Antonio Calanni/AP) (AP)

“The mother, mamma, came out and stood right in front of my gun to stop me (from) shooting,” Mr Adler recalled. “She put her stomach right against my gun, yelling, ‘bambinis! bambinis! bambinis!’ pounding my chest.

“That was a real hero, the mother, not me. The mother was a real hero. Can you imagine you standing yourself in front of a gun and screaming ‘Children! No!’,” he said.

Mr Adler still trembles when he remembers that he was only seconds away from opening fire on the basket. And after all these decades, he still suffers nightmares from the war, said his daughter, Rachelle Donley.

The children, aged three to six when they met, were a happy memory. His company stayed on in the village for a while and he would come by and play with them.

Giuliana Naldi, the youngest, is the only one of the three with any recollection of the event. She recalls climbing out of the basket and seeing Mr Adler and another US soldier, who has since died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CP28q_0bb7MYNR00
Martin Adler with the siblings he is credited with saving (Antonio Calanni/AP) (AP)

“They were laughing,’’ she said. “They were happy they didn’t shoot.”

She, on the other hand, did not quite comprehend the close call.

“We weren’t afraid for anything,” she said.

She also remembers the soldier’s chocolate, which came in a blue-and-white wrapper.

“We ate so much of that chocolate,” she laughed.

Ms Donley decided during the Covid-19 lockdown to use social media to try to track down the children in the old black-and-white photo, starting with veterans’ groups in North America.

Eventually the photo was spotted by Italian journalist Matteo Incerti who had written books on the Second World War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srPBx_0bb7MYNR00
The retired American soldier in front of the house where he first met the children (Antonio Calanni/AP) (AP)

He was able to track down Mr Adler’s regiment and where it had been stationed from a small detail in another photograph.

The smiling photo was then published in a local newspaper, leading to the discovery of the identities of the three children, who by then were grandparents themselves.

They shared a video reunion in December, and waited until the easing of pandemic travel rules made the transatlantic trip possible.

“I am so happy and so proud of him. Because things could have been so different in just a second. Because he hesitated, there have been generations of people,” Ms Donley said.

The serendipity is not lost on Giuliana Naldi’s 30-year-old granddaughter, Roberta Fontana, one of six children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who descended from the three children hidden in the wicker basket.

“Knowing that Martin could have shot and that none of my family would exist is something very big,” she said. “It is very emotional.”

During his stay in Italy Mr Adler will spend some time in the village where he was stationed, before traveling on to Florence, Naples and Rome, where he hopes to meet Pope Francis.

“My dad really wants to meet the pope,” Ms Donley said. “He wants to share his message of peace and love. My dad is all about peace.”

Comments / 1

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#The Second World War#Italians#American#Nazis#Bologna#German#Bambinis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

World War II veteran, POW camp survivor dies at 101 in NM

William “Bill” Overmier liked to joke that he joined the state National Guard in 1940 to earn gas money. In those days, he liked to race his old Chevy six-cylinder roadster against other cars on Central Avenue in Albuquerque, which was just a dirt road, he told his son, Alan Overmier.
Alma, NEKSNB Local4

World War II veterans take flight in Alma

ALMA, Neb. (KSNB) - Two World War II veterans had the opportunity to take a ride through the skies once again at the Alma Municipal Airport Friday. The veterans were offered a free early morning ride on a bi-plane through ‘Dream Flights.’ Family, friends and others in community came out to see the two men experience something special to them.
Cooke County, TXKXII.com

World War II D-Day veteran celebrates 98th birthday

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A World War II D-Day veteran from Cooke County turns 98-years-old Friday. Mugg Pawless recounts his time at Omaha Beach. “One of the greatest battles of WWII was fought right there,” said Mugg Pawless. Mugg Pawless celebrated his 98th birthday Friday. He and his 4...
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

Sarasota World War II veteran improving following Regeneron infusion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 98-year-old Louis Baron, a World War II veteran with the Air Force, is facing another battle. He tested positive for COVID-19 last week, even though he is fully vaccinated. Family members say thanks to Regeneron his condition is improving. “I’m so happy that my grandfather can...
Eveleth, MNhometownfocus.us

Family ties: Both parents were in service during WWII

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the 11th story from the collection of stories compiled by members of the Eveleth High School class of 1972 about their fathers’ military service and their mothers’ service on the home front. This week’s edition features a story about Thomas Raymond Henehan and his wife Edna Mary (Paquin) Henehan as told by their daughter and son, Terese Henehan LoPresti and Mike Henehan. —Jill Pepelnjak, Staff Writer.
Orofino, IDKLEWTV

Orofino World War 2 veteran honored with 'dream flight'

In an effort to give back to veterans across the nation, a non-profit group known as 'Dream Flights' has been offering scenic flights in a Boeing Stearman biplane to those who've served. "We take veterans and seniors living in senior living facilities for flights in our biplanes," said Clint Cawley,...
Lander, WYcounty10.com

Local World War II Veteran celebrated with special flight Sunday

(Lander, WY) – 96-year-old Veteran John Tribby soared over Lander Sunday morning in a World War II-era biplane piloted by Tim Gardner as part of Dream Flights’ Operation September Freedom. John is a resident of Westward Heights, and served 29 months in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War...
MilitaryMarconews.com

Honoring the fallen: Their war was our war, their sacrifices were ours and it was not a waste

If we have no loved ones in the military, one of the most patriotic things we can do is to get to know families who do. I learned this the hard way. In the first decade of the Afghanistan War, I attended a Memorial Day service honoring Ohio veterans. One of the young servicemen was a friend’s son who had just completed his second tour of duty. He was a reserved man who never sought the limelight, and so he reluctantly stepped forward when called.
Militarywvtm13.com

Remains of fallen World War II veteran returned to central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A final homecoming for a fallen World War II veteran from central Alabama,killed decades ago in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Watch the video above to see family members, who never even had a chance to meet the fallen sailor, welcome him home. This content is imported...
MilitaryBBC

Plaque for World War One soldier who returned from Canada

A plaque has been unveiled in tribute to a World War One soldier who returned from Canada to join the battle effort. Born in Oxton, Merseyside, in 1887, George Schultz emigrated in 1911 but responded to the call for volunteers in 1914. He died after being wounded while leading his...
Brocton, NYObserver

Dwyer Program honors World War II veterans

BROCTON — The PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Peer to Peer Support Project hosted a picnic for veterans and their families at the American Legion John W. Dill Post 434 in Brocton. The event included food, music, children’s games, corn hole, baskets giveaways and a grand prize of a $500 fire pit that was donated by Jamestown Plastics in Brocton.
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Minot State honors veteran of both World Wars

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University welcomed the next generation of nurses, and honored the memory of a Minot native who served our country in both World Wars. Mina Aasen grew up on a homestead in the late 1800′s and served with the Red Cross and Army Reserve during the wars.
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Gordon Felt: 20 years honoring the heroes of Flight 93

Gordon Felt knows the old mining land in Pennsylvania where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed on September 11, 2001, by heart. He's been there about a hundred times since the attacks. His brother Edward was on the plane that went down in wooded hills outside Shanksville after passengers stopped hijackers from crashing it into a target in the US capital Washington, 155 miles (250 kilometers) away. Felt, a teacher specializing in educating children with disabilities, has become a spokesman for the families of the 40 passengers and crew who died that day -- "heroes" who averted an even greater tragedy. The 57-year-old made it his mission to ensure that their memory was not eclipsed by the stories of the three other hijacked planes, which struck the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

The Project host Rachel Corbett breaks down in tears as World War II veteran is reunited with his pen pal for the first time in 12 years

Emotions were running high on The Project on Wednesday thanks to a heartwarming reunion between two long-lost pen pals. Host Rachel Corbett was reduced to tears during an interview with a World War II veteran named Frank, who had kept a letter he'd received from a young girl named DeShawna thanking him for serving on the Western Front.

Comments / 0

Community Policy