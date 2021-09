————— 539 FPUS55 KMSO 240954. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly. cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the...