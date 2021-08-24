Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Church Hill, TN

Margaret Juanita Evans

Kingsport Times-News
 9 days ago

CHURCH HILL – Margaret Juanita Evans, 85, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at her residence with her son by her side. A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. David Roller officiating. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Elm Springs Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:15 AM to go in procession.

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, TN
Church Hill, TN
Obituaries
City
Church Hill, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yasmine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juanita#Avalon Hospice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as flames crept on toward Nevada. U.S. President Joe Biden approved a declaration of emergency in California and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy