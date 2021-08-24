Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Subpicosecond metamagnetic phase transition in FeRh driven by non-equilibrium electron dynamics

By Federico Pressacco ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8299-4269
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFemtosecond light-induced phase transitions between different macroscopic orders provide the possibility to tune the functional properties of condensed matter on ultrafast timescales. In first-order phase transitions, transient non-equilibrium phases and inherent phase coexistence often preclude non-ambiguous detection of transition precursors and their temporal onset. Here, we present a study combining time-resolved photoelectron spectroscopy and ab-initio electron dynamics calculations elucidating the transient subpicosecond processes governing the photoinduced generation of ferromagnetic order in antiferromagnetic FeRh. The transient photoemission spectra are accounted for by assuming that not only the occupation of electronic states is modified during the photoexcitation process. Instead, the photo-generated non-thermal distribution of electrons modifies the electronic band structure. The ferromagnetic phase of FeRh, characterized by a minority band near the Fermi energy, is established 350 ± 30 fs after the laser excitation. Ab-initio calculations indicate that the phase transition is initiated by a photoinduced Rh-to-Fe charge transfer.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fermi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phase Transition#Complex Dynamics#Metamagnetism#Fs#Tas210#Fopt#Ferh#Afm#Tm#Fig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Physicsscitechdaily.com

Experimental Confirmation of the Fundamental Principle of Wave-Particle Duality

Complementarity relation of wave-particle duality is analyzed quantitatively with entangled photons as path detectors. The twenty-first century has undoubtedly been the era of quantum science. Quantum mechanics was born in the early twentieth century and has been used to develop unprecedented technologies which include quantum information, quantum communication, quantum metrology, quantum imaging, and quantum sensing. However, in quantum science, there are still unresolved and even inapprehensible issues like wave-particle duality and complementarity, superposition of wave functions, wave function collapse after quantum measurement, wave function entanglement of the composite wave function, etc.
ElectronicsNature.com

Azobenzene-containing liquid crystalline composites for robust ultraviolet detectors based on conversion of illuminance-mechanical stress-electric signals

Wearable ultraviolet (UV) detectors have attracted considerable interest in the military and civilian realms. However, semiconductor-based UV detectors are easily interfered by elongation due to the elastic modulus incompatibility between rigid semiconductors and polymer matrix. Polymer detectors containing UV responsive moieties seriously suffer from slow response time. Herein, a UV illuminance–mechanical stress–electric signal conversion has been proposed based on well-defined ionic liquid (IL)-containing liquid crystalline polymer (ILCP) and highly elastic polyurethane (TPU) composite fabrics, to achieve a robust UV monitoring and shielding device with a fast response time of 5 s. Due to the electrostatic interactions and hydrogen bonds between ILs and LC networks, the ILCP-based device can effectively prevent the exudation of ILs and maintain stable performance upon stretching, bending, washing and 1000 testing cycles upon 365 nm UV irradiation. This work provides a generalizable approach toward the development of full polymer-based wearable electronics and soft robots.
ChemistryNature.com

Hydroquinone redox mediator enhances the photovoltaic performances of chlorophyll-based bio-inspired solar cells

Chlorophyll (Chl) derivatives have recently been proposed as photoactive materials in next-generation bio-inspired solar cells, because of their natural abundance, environmental friendliness, excellent photoelectric performance, and biodegradability. However, the intrinsic excitation dynamics of Chl derivatives remain unclear. Here, we show sub-nanosecond pump–probe time-resolved absorption spectroscopy of Chl derivatives both in solution and solid film states. We observe the formation of triplet-excited states of Chl derivatives both in deoxygenated solutions and in film samples by adding all-trans-β-carotene as a triplet scavenger. In addition, radical species of the Chl derivatives in solution were identified by adding hydroquinone as a cation radical scavenger and/or anion radical donor. These radical species (either cations or anions) can become carriers in Chl-derivative-based solar cells. Remarkably, the introduction of hydroquinone to the film samples enhanced the carrier lifetimes and the power conversion efficiency of Chl-based solar cells by 20% (from pristine 1.29% to 1.55%). This enhancement is due to a charge recombination process of Chl-A+/Chl-D–, which is based on the natural Z-scheme process of photosynthesis.
CancerNature.com

Construction of hollow polydopamine nanoparticle based drug sustainable release system and its application in bone regeneration

International Journal of Oral Science volume 13, Article number: 27 (2021) Cite this article. Nanomaterial-based drug sustainable release systems have been tentatively applied to bone regeneration. They, however, still face disadvantages of high toxicity, low biocompatibility, and low drug-load capacity. In view of the low toxicity and high biocompatibility of polymer nanomaterials and the excellent load capacity of hollow nanomaterials with high specific surface area, we evaluated the hollow polydopamine nanoparticles (HPDA NPs), in order to find an optimal system to effectively deliver the osteogenic drugs to improve treatment of bone defect. Data demonstrated that the HPDA NPs synthesized herein could efficiently load four types of osteogenic drugs and the drugs can effectively release from the HPDA NPs for a relatively longer time in vitro and in vivo with low toxicity and high biocompatibility. Results of qRT-PCR, ALP, and alizarin red S staining showed that drugs released from the HPDA NPs could promote osteogenic differentiation and proliferation of rat bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (rBMSCs) in vitro. Image data from micro-CT and H&E staining showed that all four osteogenic drugs released from the HPDA NPs effectively promoted bone regeneration in the defect of tooth extraction fossa in vivo, especially tacrolimus. These results suggest that the HPDA NPs, the biodegradable hollow polymer nanoparticles with high drug load rate and sustainable release ability, have good prospect to treat the bone defect in future clinical practice.
HilbertNature.com

Learning equilibria in symmetric auction games using artificial neural networks

Auction theory is of central importance in the study of markets. Unfortunately, we do not know equilibrium bidding strategies for most auction games. For realistic markets with multiple items and value interdependencies, the Bayes Nash equilibria (BNEs) often turn out to be intractable systems of partial differential equations. Previous numerical techniques have relied either on calculating pointwise best responses in strategy space or iteratively solving restricted subgames. We present a learning method that represents strategies as neural networks and applies policy iteration on the basis of gradient dynamics in self-play to provably learn local equilibria. Our empirical results show that these approximated BNEs coincide with the global equilibria whenever available. The method follows the simultaneous gradient of the game and uses a smoothing technique to circumvent discontinuities in the ex post utility functions of auction games. Discontinuities arise at the bid value where an infinite small change would make the difference between winning and not winning. Convergence to local BNEs can be explained by the fact that bidders in most auction models are symmetric, which leads to potential games for which gradient dynamics converge.
PhysicsNature.com

The transport–structural correspondence across the nematic phase transition probed by elasto X-ray diffraction

Electronic nematicity in iron pnictide materials is coupled to both the lattice and the conducting electrons, which allows both structural and transport observables to probe nematic fluctuations and the order parameter. Here we combine simultaneous transport and X-ray diffraction measurements with in-situ tunable strain (elasto X-ray diffraction) to measure the temperature dependence of the shear modulus and elastoresistivity above the nematic transition and the spontaneous orthorhombicity and resistivity anisotropy below the nematic transition, all within a single sample of Ba(Fe0.96Co0.04)2As2. The ratio of transport to structural quantities is nearly temperature independent over a 74 K range and agrees between the ordered and disordered phases. These results show that elasto X-ray diffraction is a powerful technique to probe the nemato-elastic and nemato-transport couplings, which have important implications to the nearby superconductivity. It also enables the measurement in the large strain limit, where the breakdown of the mean-field description reveals the intertwined nature of nematicity.
EngineeringNature.com

Wide range continuously tunable and fast thermal switching based on compressible graphene composite foams

Thermal switches have gained intense interest recently for enabling dynamic thermal management of electronic devices and batteries that need to function at dramatically varied ambient or operating conditions. However, current approaches have limitations such as the lack of continuous tunability, low switching ratio, low speed, and not being scalable. Here, a continuously tunable, wide-range, and fast thermal switching approach is proposed and demonstrated using compressible graphene composite foams. Large (~8x) continuous tuning of the thermal resistance is achieved from the uncompressed to the fully compressed state. Environmental chamber experiments show that our variable thermal resistor can precisely stabilize the operating temperature of a heat generating device while the ambient temperature varies continuously by ~10 °C or the heat generation rate varies by a factor of 2.7. This thermal device is promising for dynamic control of operating temperatures in battery thermal management, space conditioning, vehicle thermal comfort, and thermal energy storage.
ScienceNature.com

Numerical simulation and analysis of effects of individual differences on the field distribution in the human brain with electromagnetic pulses

The blood–brain barrier (BBB) opening induced by electromagnetic pulses (EMPs) may be a drug delivery strategy of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. However, the mechanism of EMP-induced BBB opening is still ambiguous. Previous studies have shown the relation between the external field and the extent of BBB permeation (referred to as the effect), while the connection between the internal field and the effect remains unknown. Here, the influence of individual differences on the field distribution in the human brain with EMPs is investigated, the dielectric parameters of the specific anthropomorphic mannequin (SAM) and structural parameters of the spherical brain are adjusted, and the field distribution in the brain illuminated by EMPs at the frequency range of 0–0.5 GHz is simulated based on the Computer Simulation Technology (CST) Studio Suite. The results show that the average electric field in the brain is about 1/100–1/5 of the incident field within the studied frequency range, individual differences have little effect on the field distribution in the human brain; and thus, it is reliable to establish the connection between the internal field and the effect, which is of great theoretical significance for further study of the mechanism of an EMP on the brain.
ScienceNature.com

Direct numerical simulations of three-dimensional surface instability patterns in thin film-compliant substrate structures

A comprehensive numerical study of three-dimensional surface instability patterns is presented. The formation of wrinkles is a consequence of deformation instability when a thin film, bonded to a compliant substrate, is subject to in-plane compressive loading. We apply a recently developed computational approach to directly simulate complex surface wrinkling from pre-instability to post-instability in a straightforward manner, covering the entire biaxial loading spectrum from pure uniaxial to pure equi-biaxial compression. The simulations use embedded imperfections with perturbed material properties at the film-substrate interface. This approach not only triggers the first bifurcation mode but also activates subsequent post-buckling states, thus capable of predicting the temporal evolution of wrinkle patterns in one simulation run. The state of biaxiality is found to influence the surface pattern significantly, and each bifurcation mode can be traced back to certain abrupt changes in the overall load–displacement response. Our systematic study reveals how the loading condition dictates the formation of various instability modes including one-dimensional (1D) sinusoidal wrinkles, herringbone, labyrinth, and checkerboard.
ChemistryNature.com

Structural, microstructural, magnetic and electromagnetic absorption properties of spiraled multiwalled carbon nanotubes/barium hexaferrite (MWCNTs/BaFeO) hybrid

Microwave absorption properties were systematically studied for synthesised barium hexaferrite (BaFe12O19) nanoparticles and spiraled multiwalled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) hybrid. BaFe12O19 nanoparticles were synthesised by a high energy ball milling (HEBM) followed by sintering at 1400 °C and structural, electromagnetic and microwave characteristics have been scrutinized thoroughly. The sintered powders were then used as a catalyst to synthesise spiraled MWCNTs/BaFe12O19 hybrid via the chemical vapour deposition (CVD) process. The materials were then incorporated into epoxy resin to fabricate single-layer composite structures with a thickness of 2 mm. The composite of BaFe12O19 nanoparticles showed a minimum reflection loss is − 3.58 dB and no has an absorption bandwidth while the spiraled MWCNTs/BaFe12O19 hybrid showed the highest microwave absorption of more than 99.9%, with a minimum reflection loss of − 43.99 dB and an absorption bandwidth of 2.56 GHz. This indicates that spiraled MWCNTs/BaFe12O19 hybrid is a potential microwave absorber for microwave applications in X and Ku bands.
ComputersNature.com

Simulating fluid flow in complex porous materials by integrating the governing equations with deep-layered machines

Fluid flow in heterogeneous porous media arises in many systems, from biological tissues to composite materials, soil, wood, and paper. With advances in instrumentations, high-resolution images of porous media can be obtained and used directly in the simulation of fluid flow. The computations are, however, highly intensive. Although machine learning (ML) algorithms have been used for predicting flow properties of porous media, they lack a rigorous, physics-based foundation and rely on correlations. We introduce an ML approach that incorporates mass conservation and the Navier–Stokes equations in its learning process. By training the algorithm to relatively limited data obtained from the solutions of the equations over a time interval, we show that the approach provides highly accurate predictions for the flow properties of porous media at all other times and spatial locations, while reducing the computation time. We also show that when the network is used for a different porous medium, it again provides very accurate predictions.
IndustryNature.com

Graded bulk-heterojunction enables 17% binary organic solar cells via nonhalogenated open air coating

Graded bulk-heterojunction (G-BHJ) with well-defined vertical phase separation has potential to surpass classical BHJ in organic solar cells (OSCs). In this work, an effective G-BHJ strategy via nonhalogenated solvent sequential deposition is demonstrated using nonfullerene acceptor (NFA) OSCs. Spin-coated G-BHJ OSCs deliver an outstanding 17.48% power conversion efficiency (PCE). Depth-profiling X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (DP-XPS) and angle-dependent grazing incidence X-ray diffraction (GI-XRD) techniques enable the visualization of polymer/NFA composition and crystallinity gradient distributions, which benefit charge transport, and enable outstanding thick OSC PCEs (16.25% for 300 nm, 14.37% for 500 nm), which are among the highest reported. Moreover, the nonhalogenated solvent enabled G-BHJ OSC via open-air blade coating and achieved a record 16.77% PCE. The blade-coated G-BHJ has drastically different D-A crystallization kinetics, which suppresses the excessive aggregation induced unfavorable phase separation in BHJ. All these make G-BHJ a feasible and promising strategy towards highly efficient, eco- and manufacture friendly OSCs.
ChemistryNature.com

Graphyne-3: a highly efficient candidate for separation of small gas molecules from gaseous mixtures

Two-dimensional nanosheets, such as the general family of graphenes have attracted considerable attention over the past decade, due to their excellent thermal, mechanical, and electrical properties. We report on the result of a study of separation of gaseous mixtures by a model graphyne-3 membrane, using extensive molecular dynamics simulations and density functional theory. Four binary and one ternary mixtures of H\(_2\), CO\(_2\), CH\(_4\) and C\(_2\)H\(_6\) were studied. The results indicate the excellence of graphyne-3 for separation of small gas molecules from the mixtures. In particular, the H\(_2\) permeance through the membrane is on the order of \(10^7\) gas permeation unit, by far much larger than those in other membranes, and in particular in graphene. To gain deeper insights into the phenomenon, we also computed the density profiles and the residence times of the gases near the graphyne-3 surface, as well as their interaction energies with the membrane. The results indicate clearly the tendency of H\(_2\) to pass through the membrane at high rates, leaving behind C\(_2\)H\(_6\) and larger molecules on the surface. In addition, the possibility of chemisorption is clearly ruled out. These results, together with the very good mechanical properties of graphyne-3, confirm that it is an excellent candidate for separating small gas molecules from gaseous mixtures, hence opening the way for its industrial use.
ScienceNature.com

Solar cell design using graphene-based hollow nano-pillars

In this paper, the full solar spectrum coverage with an absorption efficiency above 96% is attained by shell-shaped graphene-based hollow nano-pillars on top of the refractory metal substrate. The material choice guarantees the high thermal stability of the device along with its robustness against harsh environmental conditions. To design the structure, constitutive parameters of graphene material in the desired frequency range are investigated and its absorption capability is illustrated by calculating the attenuation constant of the electromagnetic wave. It is observed that broadband absorption is a consequence of wideband retrieved surface impedance matching with the free-space intrinsic impedance due to the tapered geometry. Moreover, the azimuthal and longitudinal cavity resonances with different orders are exhibited for a better understanding of the underlying wideband absorption mechanism. Importantly, the device can tolerate the oblique incidence in a wide span around 65°, regardless of the polarization. The proposed structure can be realized by large-area fabrication techniques.
ChemistryNature.com

Exploration of 2D TiC MXene for all solution processed piezoelectric nanogenerator applications

A new 2D titanium carbide (Ti3C2), a low dimensional material of the MXene family has attracted remarkable interest in several electronic applications, but its unique structure and novel properties are still less explored in piezoelectric energy harvesters. Herein, a systematic study has been conducted to examine the role of Ti3C2 multilayers when it is incorporated in the piezoelectric polymer host. The 0.03 g/L of Ti3C2 has been identified as the most appropriate concentration to ensure the optimum performance of the fabricated device with a generated output voltage of about 6.0 V. The probable reasons might be due to the uniformity of nanofiller distribution in the polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) and the incorporation of Ti3C2 in a polymer matrix is found to enhance the β-phase of PVDF and diminish the undesired α-phase configuration. Low tapping frequency and force were demonstrated to scavenge electrical energy from abundant mechanical energy resources particularly human motion and environmental stimuli. The fabricated device attained a power density of 14 µW.cm−2 at 10.8 MΩ of load resistor which is considerably high among 2D material-based piezoelectric nanogenerators. The device has also shown stable electrical performance for up to 4 weeks and is practically able to store energy in a capacitor and light up a LED. Hence, the Ti3C2-based piezoelectric nanogenerator suggests the potential to realize the energy harvesting application for low-power electronic devices.
HealthNature.com

Manual kidney stone size measurements in computed tomography are most accurate using multiplanar image reformatations and bone window settings

Computed tomography in suspected urolithiasis provides information about the presence, location and size of stones. Particularly stone size is a key parameter in treatment decision; however, data on impact of reformatation and measurement strategies is sparse. This study aimed to investigate the influence of different image reformatations, slice thicknesses and window settings on stone size measurements. Reference stone sizes of 47 kidney stones representative for clinically encountered compositions were measured manually using a digital caliper (Man-M). Afterwards stones were placed in a 3D-printed, semi-anthropomorphic phantom, and scanned using a low dose protocol (CTDIvol 2 mGy). Images were reconstructed using hybrid-iterative and model-based iterative reconstruction algorithms (HIR, MBIR) with different slice thicknesses. Two independent readers measured largest stone diameter on axial (2 mm and 5 mm) and multiplanar reformatations (based upon 0.67 mm reconstructions) using different window settings (soft-tissue and bone). Statistics were conducted using ANOVA ± correction for multiple comparisons. Overall stone size in CT was underestimated compared to Man-M (8.8 ± 2.9 vs. 7.7 ± 2.7 mm, p < 0.05), yet closely correlated (r = 0.70). Reconstruction algorithm and slice thickness did not significantly impact measurements (p > 0.05), while image reformatations and window settings did (p < 0.05). CT measurements using multiplanar reformatation with a bone window setting showed closest agreement with Man-M (8.7 ± 3.1 vs. 8.8 ± 2.9 mm, p < 0.05, r = 0.83). Manual CT-based stone size measurements are most accurate using multiplanar image reformatation with a bone window setting, while measurements on axial planes with different slice thicknesses underestimate true stone size. Therefore, this procedure is recommended when impacting treatment decision.
ChemistryNature.com

Mobile ions determine the luminescence yield of perovskite light-emitting diodes under pulsed operation

The external quantum efficiency of perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs) has advanced quickly during the past few years. However, under pulsed operation, an operation mode which is important for display and visible light communication, the performance of PeLEDs changes a lot and requires in-depth understanding to facilitate these applications. Here, we report the response of PeLEDs under pulsed operation in the range of 10 Hz to 20 kHz. Beyond transient effects in the low frequencies, we find that for higher frequencies (>500 Hz) the transient electroluminescence intensity depends strongly on the duty cycle. This feature is much more pronounced and of different origin than that in conventional LEDs. We rationalise our experimental observations using a mathematical model and assign these features to the effect of mobile ionic charges in the perovskite. Our work also provides important implications for the operation of PeLEDs under the steady state, where accumulation of mobile ions at the interfaces could be beneficial for high electroluminescence yields but harmful for the long-term stability.
ChemistryNature.com

Natural van der Waals heterostructure cylindrite with highly anisotropic optical responses

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 74 (2021) Cite this article. The mechanical exfoliation of naturally occurring layered materials has emerged as an easy and effective method for achieving ultrathin van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures with well-defined lattice orientations of the constituent two-dimensional (2D) material layers. Cylindrite is one such naturally occurring vdW heterostructure, where the superlattice is composed of alternating stacks of SnS2-like and PbS-like layers. Although the constituent 2D lattices are isotropic, inhomogeneous strain occurring from local atomic alignment for forcing the commensuration makes the cylindrite superlattice structurally anisotropic. Here, we demonstrate the highly anisotropic optical responses of cylindrite thin flakes induced by the anisotropic crystal structure, including angle-resolved polarized Raman scattering, linear dichroism, and polarization-dependent anisotropic third-harmonic generation. Our results provide a promising approach for identifying various natural vdW heterostructure-based 2D materials with tailored optical properties and can be harnessed for realizing anisotropic optical devices for on-chip photonic circuits and optical information processing.
ChemistryNature.com

Comparative analysis of biological versus chemical synthesis of palladium nanoparticles for catalysis of chromium (VI) reduction

The discharge of hexavalent chromium [Cr(VI)] from several anthropogenic activities leads to environmental pollution. In this study, we explore a simple yet cost effective method for the synthesis of palladium (Pd) nanoparticles for the treatment of Cr(VI). The presence of elemental Pd [Pd(0)] was confirmed by scanning electron microscope (SEM), electron dispersive spectroscopy and X-ray diffraction (XRD). We show here that the biologically synthesized nanoparticles (Bio-PdNPs) exhibit improved catalytic reduction of Cr(VI) due to their size being smaller and also being highly dispersed as compared to chemically synthesized nanoparticles (Chem-PdNPs). The Langmuir–Hinshelwood mechanism was successfully used to model the kinetics. Using this model, the Bio-PdNPs were shown to perform better than Chem-PdNPs due to the rate constant (kbio = 6.37 mmol s−1 m−2) and Cr(VI) adsorption constant (KCr(VI),bio = 3.11 × 10−2 L mmol−1) of Bio-PdNPs being higher than the rate constant (kchem = 3.83 mmol s−1 m−2) and Cr(VI) adsorption constant (KCr(VI),chem = 1.14 × 10−2 L mmol−1) of Chem-PdNPs. In addition, product inhibition by trivalent chromium [Cr(III)] was high in Chem-PdNPs as indicated by the high adsorption constant of Cr(III) in Chem-PdNPs of KCr(III),chem = 52.9 L mmol−1 as compared to the one for Bio-PdNPs of KCr(III),bio = 2.76 L mmol−1.
ComputersNature.com

Common workflows for computing material properties using different quantum engines

The prediction of material properties based on density-functional theory has become routinely common, thanks, in part, to the steady increase in the number and robustness of available simulation packages. This plurality of codes and methods is both a boon and a burden. While providing great opportunities for cross-verification, these packages adopt different methods, algorithms, and paradigms, making it challenging to choose, master, and efficiently use them. We demonstrate how developing common interfaces for workflows that automatically compute material properties greatly simplifies interoperability and cross-verification. We introduce design rules for reusable, code-agnostic, workflow interfaces to compute well-defined material properties, which we implement for eleven quantum engines and use to compute various material properties. Each implementation encodes carefully selected simulation parameters and workflow logic, making the implementer’s expertise of the quantum engine directly available to non-experts. All workflows are made available as open-source and full reproducibility of the workflows is guaranteed through the use of the AiiDA infrastructure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy