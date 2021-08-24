Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Pseudo-magnetic field-induced slow carrier dynamics in periodically strained graphene

By Dong-Ho Kang ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7269-5989
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creation of pseudo-magnetic fields in strained graphene has emerged as a promising route to investigate intriguing physical phenomena that would be unattainable with laboratory superconducting magnets. The giant pseudo-magnetic fields observed in highly deformed graphene can substantially alter the optical properties of graphene beyond a level that can be feasible with an external magnetic field, but the experimental signatures of the influence of such pseudo-magnetic fields have yet to be unveiled. Here, using time-resolved infrared pump-probe spectroscopy, we provide unambiguous evidence for slow carrier dynamics enabled by the pseudo-magnetic fields in periodically strained graphene. Strong pseudo-magnetic fields of ~100 T created by non-uniform strain in graphene on nanopillars are found to significantly decelerate the relaxation processes of hot carriers by more than an order of magnitude. Our findings offer alternative opportunities to harness the properties of graphene enabled by pseudo-magnetic fields for optoelectronics and condensed matter physics.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dynamics#Strain Engineering#Nam#Magnetic Field#T11#Fig#Afm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Related
Physicsscitechdaily.com

Experimental Confirmation of the Fundamental Principle of Wave-Particle Duality

Complementarity relation of wave-particle duality is analyzed quantitatively with entangled photons as path detectors. The twenty-first century has undoubtedly been the era of quantum science. Quantum mechanics was born in the early twentieth century and has been used to develop unprecedented technologies which include quantum information, quantum communication, quantum metrology, quantum imaging, and quantum sensing. However, in quantum science, there are still unresolved and even inapprehensible issues like wave-particle duality and complementarity, superposition of wave functions, wave function collapse after quantum measurement, wave function entanglement of the composite wave function, etc.
Medical & BiotechPhys.org

Molecular trap allows study of single proteins

Researchers from the technical universities of Delft and Munich have invented a new type of molecular trap that can hold a single protein in place for hours to study its natural behavior—a million times longer than before. The new NEOtrap technique enables scientists to use electrical currents to study the vibrant nature of proteins, which may spark innovation in biomedicine, biotechnology, and more.
ScienceNature.com

Quasiadiabatic electron transport in room temperature nanoelectronic devices induced by hot-phonon bottleneck

Since the invention of transistors, the flow of electrons has become controllable in solid-state electronics. The flow of energy, however, remains elusive, and energy is readily dissipated to lattice via electron-phonon interactions. Hence, minimizing the energy dissipation has long been sought by eliminating phonon-emission process. Here, we report a different scenario for facilitating energy transmission at room temperature that electrons exert diffusive but quasiadiabatic transport, free from substantial energy loss. Direct nanothermometric mapping of electrons and lattice in current-carrying GaAs/AlGaAs devices exhibit remarkable discrepancies, indicating unexpected thermal isolation between the two subsystems. This surprising effect arises from the overpopulated hot longitudinal-optical (LO) phonons generated through frequent emission by hot electrons, which induce equally frequent LO-phonon reabsorption (“hot-phonon bottleneck”) cancelling the net energy loss. Our work sheds light on energy manipulation in nanoelectronics and power-electronics and provides important hints to energy-harvesting in optoelectronics (such as hot-carrier solar-cells).
IndustryNature.com

Graded bulk-heterojunction enables 17% binary organic solar cells via nonhalogenated open air coating

Graded bulk-heterojunction (G-BHJ) with well-defined vertical phase separation has potential to surpass classical BHJ in organic solar cells (OSCs). In this work, an effective G-BHJ strategy via nonhalogenated solvent sequential deposition is demonstrated using nonfullerene acceptor (NFA) OSCs. Spin-coated G-BHJ OSCs deliver an outstanding 17.48% power conversion efficiency (PCE). Depth-profiling X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (DP-XPS) and angle-dependent grazing incidence X-ray diffraction (GI-XRD) techniques enable the visualization of polymer/NFA composition and crystallinity gradient distributions, which benefit charge transport, and enable outstanding thick OSC PCEs (16.25% for 300 nm, 14.37% for 500 nm), which are among the highest reported. Moreover, the nonhalogenated solvent enabled G-BHJ OSC via open-air blade coating and achieved a record 16.77% PCE. The blade-coated G-BHJ has drastically different D-A crystallization kinetics, which suppresses the excessive aggregation induced unfavorable phase separation in BHJ. All these make G-BHJ a feasible and promising strategy towards highly efficient, eco- and manufacture friendly OSCs.
ScienceNature.com

Direct numerical simulations of three-dimensional surface instability patterns in thin film-compliant substrate structures

A comprehensive numerical study of three-dimensional surface instability patterns is presented. The formation of wrinkles is a consequence of deformation instability when a thin film, bonded to a compliant substrate, is subject to in-plane compressive loading. We apply a recently developed computational approach to directly simulate complex surface wrinkling from pre-instability to post-instability in a straightforward manner, covering the entire biaxial loading spectrum from pure uniaxial to pure equi-biaxial compression. The simulations use embedded imperfections with perturbed material properties at the film-substrate interface. This approach not only triggers the first bifurcation mode but also activates subsequent post-buckling states, thus capable of predicting the temporal evolution of wrinkle patterns in one simulation run. The state of biaxiality is found to influence the surface pattern significantly, and each bifurcation mode can be traced back to certain abrupt changes in the overall load–displacement response. Our systematic study reveals how the loading condition dictates the formation of various instability modes including one-dimensional (1D) sinusoidal wrinkles, herringbone, labyrinth, and checkerboard.
ComputersNature.com

Simulating fluid flow in complex porous materials by integrating the governing equations with deep-layered machines

Fluid flow in heterogeneous porous media arises in many systems, from biological tissues to composite materials, soil, wood, and paper. With advances in instrumentations, high-resolution images of porous media can be obtained and used directly in the simulation of fluid flow. The computations are, however, highly intensive. Although machine learning (ML) algorithms have been used for predicting flow properties of porous media, they lack a rigorous, physics-based foundation and rely on correlations. We introduce an ML approach that incorporates mass conservation and the Navier–Stokes equations in its learning process. By training the algorithm to relatively limited data obtained from the solutions of the equations over a time interval, we show that the approach provides highly accurate predictions for the flow properties of porous media at all other times and spatial locations, while reducing the computation time. We also show that when the network is used for a different porous medium, it again provides very accurate predictions.
ElectronicsNature.com

Azobenzene-containing liquid crystalline composites for robust ultraviolet detectors based on conversion of illuminance-mechanical stress-electric signals

Wearable ultraviolet (UV) detectors have attracted considerable interest in the military and civilian realms. However, semiconductor-based UV detectors are easily interfered by elongation due to the elastic modulus incompatibility between rigid semiconductors and polymer matrix. Polymer detectors containing UV responsive moieties seriously suffer from slow response time. Herein, a UV illuminance–mechanical stress–electric signal conversion has been proposed based on well-defined ionic liquid (IL)-containing liquid crystalline polymer (ILCP) and highly elastic polyurethane (TPU) composite fabrics, to achieve a robust UV monitoring and shielding device with a fast response time of 5 s. Due to the electrostatic interactions and hydrogen bonds between ILs and LC networks, the ILCP-based device can effectively prevent the exudation of ILs and maintain stable performance upon stretching, bending, washing and 1000 testing cycles upon 365 nm UV irradiation. This work provides a generalizable approach toward the development of full polymer-based wearable electronics and soft robots.
ChemistryNature.com

Mobile ions determine the luminescence yield of perovskite light-emitting diodes under pulsed operation

The external quantum efficiency of perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs) has advanced quickly during the past few years. However, under pulsed operation, an operation mode which is important for display and visible light communication, the performance of PeLEDs changes a lot and requires in-depth understanding to facilitate these applications. Here, we report the response of PeLEDs under pulsed operation in the range of 10 Hz to 20 kHz. Beyond transient effects in the low frequencies, we find that for higher frequencies (>500 Hz) the transient electroluminescence intensity depends strongly on the duty cycle. This feature is much more pronounced and of different origin than that in conventional LEDs. We rationalise our experimental observations using a mathematical model and assign these features to the effect of mobile ionic charges in the perovskite. Our work also provides important implications for the operation of PeLEDs under the steady state, where accumulation of mobile ions at the interfaces could be beneficial for high electroluminescence yields but harmful for the long-term stability.
PhysicsNature.com

Superconductivity in the doped quantum spin liquid on the triangular lattice

Broad interest in quantum spin liquid (QSL) phases was triggered by the notion that they can be viewed as insulating phases with preexisting electron pairs, such that upon light doping they might automatically yield high temperature superconductivity. Yet despite intense experimental and numerical efforts, definitive evidence showing that doping QSLs leads to superconductivity has been lacking. We address the problem of a lightly doped QSL through a large-scale density-matrix renormalization group study of the t-J model on finite-circumference triangular cylinders with a small but nonzero concentration of doped holes. We provide direct evidences that doping QSL can naturally give rise to d-wave superconductivity. Specifically, we find power-law superconducting correlations with a Luttinger exponent, Ksc ≈ 1, which is consistent with a strongly diverging superconducting susceptibility, \({\chi }_{sc} \,\sim\, {T}^{-(2\,-\,{K}_{sc})}\) as the temperature T → 0. The spin–spin correlations—as in the undoped QSL state—fall exponentially which suggests that the superconducting pair-pair correlations evolve smoothly from the insulating parent state.
ChemistryNature.com

Structural, microstructural, magnetic and electromagnetic absorption properties of spiraled multiwalled carbon nanotubes/barium hexaferrite (MWCNTs/BaFeO) hybrid

Microwave absorption properties were systematically studied for synthesised barium hexaferrite (BaFe12O19) nanoparticles and spiraled multiwalled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) hybrid. BaFe12O19 nanoparticles were synthesised by a high energy ball milling (HEBM) followed by sintering at 1400 °C and structural, electromagnetic and microwave characteristics have been scrutinized thoroughly. The sintered powders were then used as a catalyst to synthesise spiraled MWCNTs/BaFe12O19 hybrid via the chemical vapour deposition (CVD) process. The materials were then incorporated into epoxy resin to fabricate single-layer composite structures with a thickness of 2 mm. The composite of BaFe12O19 nanoparticles showed a minimum reflection loss is − 3.58 dB and no has an absorption bandwidth while the spiraled MWCNTs/BaFe12O19 hybrid showed the highest microwave absorption of more than 99.9%, with a minimum reflection loss of − 43.99 dB and an absorption bandwidth of 2.56 GHz. This indicates that spiraled MWCNTs/BaFe12O19 hybrid is a potential microwave absorber for microwave applications in X and Ku bands.
HealthNature.com

Manual kidney stone size measurements in computed tomography are most accurate using multiplanar image reformatations and bone window settings

Computed tomography in suspected urolithiasis provides information about the presence, location and size of stones. Particularly stone size is a key parameter in treatment decision; however, data on impact of reformatation and measurement strategies is sparse. This study aimed to investigate the influence of different image reformatations, slice thicknesses and window settings on stone size measurements. Reference stone sizes of 47 kidney stones representative for clinically encountered compositions were measured manually using a digital caliper (Man-M). Afterwards stones were placed in a 3D-printed, semi-anthropomorphic phantom, and scanned using a low dose protocol (CTDIvol 2 mGy). Images were reconstructed using hybrid-iterative and model-based iterative reconstruction algorithms (HIR, MBIR) with different slice thicknesses. Two independent readers measured largest stone diameter on axial (2 mm and 5 mm) and multiplanar reformatations (based upon 0.67 mm reconstructions) using different window settings (soft-tissue and bone). Statistics were conducted using ANOVA ± correction for multiple comparisons. Overall stone size in CT was underestimated compared to Man-M (8.8 ± 2.9 vs. 7.7 ± 2.7 mm, p < 0.05), yet closely correlated (r = 0.70). Reconstruction algorithm and slice thickness did not significantly impact measurements (p > 0.05), while image reformatations and window settings did (p < 0.05). CT measurements using multiplanar reformatation with a bone window setting showed closest agreement with Man-M (8.7 ± 3.1 vs. 8.8 ± 2.9 mm, p < 0.05, r = 0.83). Manual CT-based stone size measurements are most accurate using multiplanar image reformatation with a bone window setting, while measurements on axial planes with different slice thicknesses underestimate true stone size. Therefore, this procedure is recommended when impacting treatment decision.
ScienceNature.com

Solar cell design using graphene-based hollow nano-pillars

In this paper, the full solar spectrum coverage with an absorption efficiency above 96% is attained by shell-shaped graphene-based hollow nano-pillars on top of the refractory metal substrate. The material choice guarantees the high thermal stability of the device along with its robustness against harsh environmental conditions. To design the structure, constitutive parameters of graphene material in the desired frequency range are investigated and its absorption capability is illustrated by calculating the attenuation constant of the electromagnetic wave. It is observed that broadband absorption is a consequence of wideband retrieved surface impedance matching with the free-space intrinsic impedance due to the tapered geometry. Moreover, the azimuthal and longitudinal cavity resonances with different orders are exhibited for a better understanding of the underlying wideband absorption mechanism. Importantly, the device can tolerate the oblique incidence in a wide span around 65°, regardless of the polarization. The proposed structure can be realized by large-area fabrication techniques.
ChemistryScience Now

Spatiotemporal characterization of the field-induced insulator-to-metal transition

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Resistive switching is a process in which the electrical resistance of a sample changes abruptly in response to a voltage pulse, often by orders of magnitude. This process is at the heart of many neuromorphic computing approaches but visualizing it in both space and time is tricky. del Valle et al. monitored the resistive switching in three different vanadium oxide compounds by measuring time- and space-resolved optical reflectivity (see the Perspective by Hilgenkamp and Gao). A characteristic conducting filament was quickly nucleated on the inhomogeneities in the sample and then propagated due to Joule heating.
ChemistryNature.com

Graphyne-3: a highly efficient candidate for separation of small gas molecules from gaseous mixtures

Two-dimensional nanosheets, such as the general family of graphenes have attracted considerable attention over the past decade, due to their excellent thermal, mechanical, and electrical properties. We report on the result of a study of separation of gaseous mixtures by a model graphyne-3 membrane, using extensive molecular dynamics simulations and density functional theory. Four binary and one ternary mixtures of H\(_2\), CO\(_2\), CH\(_4\) and C\(_2\)H\(_6\) were studied. The results indicate the excellence of graphyne-3 for separation of small gas molecules from the mixtures. In particular, the H\(_2\) permeance through the membrane is on the order of \(10^7\) gas permeation unit, by far much larger than those in other membranes, and in particular in graphene. To gain deeper insights into the phenomenon, we also computed the density profiles and the residence times of the gases near the graphyne-3 surface, as well as their interaction energies with the membrane. The results indicate clearly the tendency of H\(_2\) to pass through the membrane at high rates, leaving behind C\(_2\)H\(_6\) and larger molecules on the surface. In addition, the possibility of chemisorption is clearly ruled out. These results, together with the very good mechanical properties of graphyne-3, confirm that it is an excellent candidate for separating small gas molecules from gaseous mixtures, hence opening the way for its industrial use.
CancerNature.com

Construction of hollow polydopamine nanoparticle based drug sustainable release system and its application in bone regeneration

International Journal of Oral Science volume 13, Article number: 27 (2021) Cite this article. Nanomaterial-based drug sustainable release systems have been tentatively applied to bone regeneration. They, however, still face disadvantages of high toxicity, low biocompatibility, and low drug-load capacity. In view of the low toxicity and high biocompatibility of polymer nanomaterials and the excellent load capacity of hollow nanomaterials with high specific surface area, we evaluated the hollow polydopamine nanoparticles (HPDA NPs), in order to find an optimal system to effectively deliver the osteogenic drugs to improve treatment of bone defect. Data demonstrated that the HPDA NPs synthesized herein could efficiently load four types of osteogenic drugs and the drugs can effectively release from the HPDA NPs for a relatively longer time in vitro and in vivo with low toxicity and high biocompatibility. Results of qRT-PCR, ALP, and alizarin red S staining showed that drugs released from the HPDA NPs could promote osteogenic differentiation and proliferation of rat bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (rBMSCs) in vitro. Image data from micro-CT and H&E staining showed that all four osteogenic drugs released from the HPDA NPs effectively promoted bone regeneration in the defect of tooth extraction fossa in vivo, especially tacrolimus. These results suggest that the HPDA NPs, the biodegradable hollow polymer nanoparticles with high drug load rate and sustainable release ability, have good prospect to treat the bone defect in future clinical practice.
ScienceNature.com

Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Portable, bedside, low-field magnetic resonance imaging for evaluation of intracerebral hemorrhage

Radiological examination of the brain is a critical determinant of stroke care pathways. Accessible neuroimaging is essential to detect the presence of intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH). Conventional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) operates at high magnetic field strength (1.5–3 T), which requires an access-controlled environment, rendering MRI often inaccessible. We demonstrate the use of a low-field MRI (0.064 T) for ICH evaluation. Patients were imaged using conventional neuroimaging (non-contrast computerized tomography (CT) or 1.5/3 T MRI) and portable MRI (pMRI) at Yale New Haven Hospital from July 2018 to November 2020. Two board-certified neuroradiologists evaluated a total of 144 pMRI examinations (56 ICH, 48 acute ischemic stroke, 40 healthy controls) and one ICH imaging core lab researcher reviewed the cases of disagreement. Raters correctly detected ICH in 45 of 56 cases (80.4% sensitivity, 95%CI: [0.68–0.90]). Blood-negative cases were correctly identified in 85 of 88 cases (96.6% specificity, 95%CI: [0.90–0.99]). Manually segmented hematoma volumes and ABC/2 estimated volumes on pMRI correlate with conventional imaging volumes (ICC = 0.955, p = 1.69e-30 and ICC = 0.875, p = 1.66e-8, respectively). Hematoma volumes measured on pMRI correlate with NIH stroke scale (NIHSS) and clinical outcome (mRS) at discharge for manual and ABC/2 volumes. Low-field pMRI may be useful in bringing advanced MRI technology to resource-limited settings.
ChemistryNature.com

Natural van der Waals heterostructure cylindrite with highly anisotropic optical responses

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 74 (2021) Cite this article. The mechanical exfoliation of naturally occurring layered materials has emerged as an easy and effective method for achieving ultrathin van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures with well-defined lattice orientations of the constituent two-dimensional (2D) material layers. Cylindrite is one such naturally occurring vdW heterostructure, where the superlattice is composed of alternating stacks of SnS2-like and PbS-like layers. Although the constituent 2D lattices are isotropic, inhomogeneous strain occurring from local atomic alignment for forcing the commensuration makes the cylindrite superlattice structurally anisotropic. Here, we demonstrate the highly anisotropic optical responses of cylindrite thin flakes induced by the anisotropic crystal structure, including angle-resolved polarized Raman scattering, linear dichroism, and polarization-dependent anisotropic third-harmonic generation. Our results provide a promising approach for identifying various natural vdW heterostructure-based 2D materials with tailored optical properties and can be harnessed for realizing anisotropic optical devices for on-chip photonic circuits and optical information processing.
TechnologyNature.com

Ultrahigh-speed graphene-based optical coherent receiver

Graphene-based photodetectors have attracted significant attention for high-speed optical communication due to their large bandwidth, compact footprint, and compatibility with silicon-based photonics platform. Large-bandwidth silicon-based optical coherent receivers are crucial elements for large-capacity optical communication networks with advanced modulation formats. Here, we propose and experimentally demonstrate an integrated optical coherent receiver based on a 90-degree optical hybrid and graphene-on-plasmonic slot waveguide photodetectors, featuring a compact footprint and a large bandwidth far exceeding 67 GHz. Combined with the balanced detection, 90 Gbit/s binary phase-shift keying signal is received with a promoted signal-to-noise ratio. Moreover, receptions of 200 Gbit/s quadrature phase-shift keying and 240 Gbit/s 16 quadrature amplitude modulation signals on a single-polarization carrier are realized with a low additional power consumption below 14 fJ/bit. This graphene-based optical coherent receiver will promise potential applications in 400-Gigabit Ethernet and 800-Gigabit Ethernet technology, paving another route for future high-speed coherent optical communication networks.
ChemistryNature.com

Hydroquinone redox mediator enhances the photovoltaic performances of chlorophyll-based bio-inspired solar cells

Chlorophyll (Chl) derivatives have recently been proposed as photoactive materials in next-generation bio-inspired solar cells, because of their natural abundance, environmental friendliness, excellent photoelectric performance, and biodegradability. However, the intrinsic excitation dynamics of Chl derivatives remain unclear. Here, we show sub-nanosecond pump–probe time-resolved absorption spectroscopy of Chl derivatives both in solution and solid film states. We observe the formation of triplet-excited states of Chl derivatives both in deoxygenated solutions and in film samples by adding all-trans-β-carotene as a triplet scavenger. In addition, radical species of the Chl derivatives in solution were identified by adding hydroquinone as a cation radical scavenger and/or anion radical donor. These radical species (either cations or anions) can become carriers in Chl-derivative-based solar cells. Remarkably, the introduction of hydroquinone to the film samples enhanced the carrier lifetimes and the power conversion efficiency of Chl-based solar cells by 20% (from pristine 1.29% to 1.55%). This enhancement is due to a charge recombination process of Chl-A+/Chl-D–, which is based on the natural Z-scheme process of photosynthesis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy