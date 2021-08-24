Enhanced (t, n) threshold d-level quantum secret sharing
The quantum secret sharing is an essential and fundamental technique for sharing a secret with the all participants in quantum cryptography. It can be used to design many complex protocols such as secure multiparty summation, multiplication, sorting, voting, etc. Recently, Song et al. have discussed a quantum protocol for secret sharing, which has (t, n) threshold approach and modulo d, where t and n denote the threshold number of participants and total number of participants, respectively. Kao et al. point out that the secret in the Song et al.’s protocol cannot be reconstructed without other participants’ information. In this paper, we discuss a protocol that overcomes this problem.www.nature.com
