Identification of active catalysts for the acceptorless dehydrogenation of alcohols to carbonyls

By Tao Wang ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4451-2721
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcceptorless dehydrogenation into carbonyls and molecular hydrogen is an attractive strategy to valorize (biobased) alcohols. Using 2-octanol dehydrogenation as benchmark reaction in a continuous reactor, a library of metal-supported catalysts is tested to validate the predictive level of catalytic activity for combined DFT and micro-kinetic modeling. Based on a series of transition metals, scaling relations are determined as a function of two descriptors, i.e. the surface binding energies of atomic carbon and oxygen. Then, a volcano-shape relation based on both descriptors is derived, paving the way to further optimization of active catalysts. Evaluation of 294 diluted alloys but also a series of carbides and nitrides with the volcano map identified 12 promising candidates with potentially improved activity for alcohol dehydrogenation, which provides useful guidance for experimental catalyst design. Further screening identifies β-Mo2N and γ-Mo2N exposing mostly (001) and (100) facets as potential candidates for alcohol dehydrogenation.

#Washington Dc#Hydrogenation#Dehydrogenation#Dft#Lausche Et Al#Cu Ag#Pt Pd#Rh
Science
Chemistry
A stretchable and adhesive ionic conductor based on polyacrylic acid and deep eutectic solvents

Hydrogels are a widely used ionic conductor in on-skin electronic and iontronic devices. However, hydrogels dehydrate in the open air and freeze at low temperatures, limiting their real applications when they are attached on skin or exposed to low temperatures. Polymer-ionic liquid gels can overcome these two obstacles, but synthetic ionic liquids are expensive and toxic. In this work, we present an ionic conductor based on polyacrylic acid (PAAc) and deep eutectic solvents (DESs) that well addresses the aforementioned challenges. We polymerize acrylic acid in DESs to get the PAAc–DES gel, which exhibits excellent stretchability (> 1000%), high electrical conductivity (1.26 mS cm−1), high adhesion to the skin (~ 100 N m−1), as well as good anti-drying and anti-freezing properties. We also demonstrate that the PAAc-DES gel can be used as an on-skin electrode to record the surface electromyographic signal with high signal quality, or as a transparent stretchable electrode in iontronic devices that can work at –20 °C. We believe that the PAAc–DES gels are an ideal candidate as epidermal electrodes or transparent stretchable electrodes.
Science

In situ extraction and detection of DNA using nanopores

Being able to detect DNA from a single cell is important for the detection of diseases and genetic disorders. Measuring single DNA molecules has been possible for some time; however, directly detecting samples at the point of extraction with no need for subsequent steps has not. Now, researchers at SANKEN, Osaka University have demonstrated a method of releasing DNA at the point of measurement. Their findings are published in Small Methods.
Google

Rechargeable Na/Cl and Li/Cl batteries

Lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) are widely used in applications ranging from electric vehicles to wearable devices. Before the invention of secondary LIBs, the primary lithium-thionyl chloride (Li-SOCl2) battery was developed in the 1970s using SOCl2 as the catholyte, lithium metal as the anode and amorphous carbon as the cathode1,2,3,4,5,6,7. This battery discharges by lithium oxidation and catholyte reduction to sulfur, sulfur dioxide and lithium chloride, is well known for its high energy density and is widely used in real-world applications; however, it has not been made rechargeable since its invention8,9,10,11,12,13. Here we show that with a highly microporous carbon positive electrode, a starting electrolyte composed of aluminium chloride in SOCl2 with fluoride-based additives, and either sodium or lithium as the negative electrode, we can produce a rechargeable Na/Cl2 or Li/Cl2 battery operating via redox between mainly Cl2/Cl− in the micropores of carbon and Na/Na+ or Li/Li+ redox on the sodium or lithium metal. The reversible Cl2/NaCl or Cl2/LiCl redox in the microporous carbon affords rechargeability at the positive electrode side and the thin alkali-fluoride-doped alkali-chloride solid electrolyte interface stabilizes the negative electrode, both are critical to secondary alkali-metal/Cl2 batteries.
Chemistry

Mobile ions determine the luminescence yield of perovskite light-emitting diodes under pulsed operation

The external quantum efficiency of perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs) has advanced quickly during the past few years. However, under pulsed operation, an operation mode which is important for display and visible light communication, the performance of PeLEDs changes a lot and requires in-depth understanding to facilitate these applications. Here, we report the response of PeLEDs under pulsed operation in the range of 10 Hz to 20 kHz. Beyond transient effects in the low frequencies, we find that for higher frequencies (>500 Hz) the transient electroluminescence intensity depends strongly on the duty cycle. This feature is much more pronounced and of different origin than that in conventional LEDs. We rationalise our experimental observations using a mathematical model and assign these features to the effect of mobile ionic charges in the perovskite. Our work also provides important implications for the operation of PeLEDs under the steady state, where accumulation of mobile ions at the interfaces could be beneficial for high electroluminescence yields but harmful for the long-term stability.
Science

Quasiadiabatic electron transport in room temperature nanoelectronic devices induced by hot-phonon bottleneck

Since the invention of transistors, the flow of electrons has become controllable in solid-state electronics. The flow of energy, however, remains elusive, and energy is readily dissipated to lattice via electron-phonon interactions. Hence, minimizing the energy dissipation has long been sought by eliminating phonon-emission process. Here, we report a different scenario for facilitating energy transmission at room temperature that electrons exert diffusive but quasiadiabatic transport, free from substantial energy loss. Direct nanothermometric mapping of electrons and lattice in current-carrying GaAs/AlGaAs devices exhibit remarkable discrepancies, indicating unexpected thermal isolation between the two subsystems. This surprising effect arises from the overpopulated hot longitudinal-optical (LO) phonons generated through frequent emission by hot electrons, which induce equally frequent LO-phonon reabsorption (“hot-phonon bottleneck”) cancelling the net energy loss. Our work sheds light on energy manipulation in nanoelectronics and power-electronics and provides important hints to energy-harvesting in optoelectronics (such as hot-carrier solar-cells).
Industry

Graded bulk-heterojunction enables 17% binary organic solar cells via nonhalogenated open air coating

Graded bulk-heterojunction (G-BHJ) with well-defined vertical phase separation has potential to surpass classical BHJ in organic solar cells (OSCs). In this work, an effective G-BHJ strategy via nonhalogenated solvent sequential deposition is demonstrated using nonfullerene acceptor (NFA) OSCs. Spin-coated G-BHJ OSCs deliver an outstanding 17.48% power conversion efficiency (PCE). Depth-profiling X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (DP-XPS) and angle-dependent grazing incidence X-ray diffraction (GI-XRD) techniques enable the visualization of polymer/NFA composition and crystallinity gradient distributions, which benefit charge transport, and enable outstanding thick OSC PCEs (16.25% for 300 nm, 14.37% for 500 nm), which are among the highest reported. Moreover, the nonhalogenated solvent enabled G-BHJ OSC via open-air blade coating and achieved a record 16.77% PCE. The blade-coated G-BHJ has drastically different D-A crystallization kinetics, which suppresses the excessive aggregation induced unfavorable phase separation in BHJ. All these make G-BHJ a feasible and promising strategy towards highly efficient, eco- and manufacture friendly OSCs.
Computers

Simulating fluid flow in complex porous materials by integrating the governing equations with deep-layered machines

Fluid flow in heterogeneous porous media arises in many systems, from biological tissues to composite materials, soil, wood, and paper. With advances in instrumentations, high-resolution images of porous media can be obtained and used directly in the simulation of fluid flow. The computations are, however, highly intensive. Although machine learning (ML) algorithms have been used for predicting flow properties of porous media, they lack a rigorous, physics-based foundation and rely on correlations. We introduce an ML approach that incorporates mass conservation and the Navier–Stokes equations in its learning process. By training the algorithm to relatively limited data obtained from the solutions of the equations over a time interval, we show that the approach provides highly accurate predictions for the flow properties of porous media at all other times and spatial locations, while reducing the computation time. We also show that when the network is used for a different porous medium, it again provides very accurate predictions.
Science

Identification of pulvomycin as an inhibitor of the futalosine pathway

Menaquinone is an essential cofactor in the electron-transfer pathway for bacteria. Menaquinone is biosynthesized from chorismate using either the well-known canonical pathway established by pioneering studies in model microorganisms or the futalosine pathway, which we discovered in Streptomyces. Because Helicobacter pylori, which causes stomach cancer, uses the futalosine pathway and most beneficial intestinal bacteria including lactobacilli use the canonical pathway, the futalosine pathway will be a great target to develop antibiotics specific for H. pylori. Here, we searched for such compounds from metabolites produced by actinomycetes and identified pulvomycin from culture broth of Streptomyces sp. K18-0194 as a specific inhibitor of the futalosine pathway.
Electronics

Azobenzene-containing liquid crystalline composites for robust ultraviolet detectors based on conversion of illuminance-mechanical stress-electric signals

Wearable ultraviolet (UV) detectors have attracted considerable interest in the military and civilian realms. However, semiconductor-based UV detectors are easily interfered by elongation due to the elastic modulus incompatibility between rigid semiconductors and polymer matrix. Polymer detectors containing UV responsive moieties seriously suffer from slow response time. Herein, a UV illuminance–mechanical stress–electric signal conversion has been proposed based on well-defined ionic liquid (IL)-containing liquid crystalline polymer (ILCP) and highly elastic polyurethane (TPU) composite fabrics, to achieve a robust UV monitoring and shielding device with a fast response time of 5 s. Due to the electrostatic interactions and hydrogen bonds between ILs and LC networks, the ILCP-based device can effectively prevent the exudation of ILs and maintain stable performance upon stretching, bending, washing and 1000 testing cycles upon 365 nm UV irradiation. This work provides a generalizable approach toward the development of full polymer-based wearable electronics and soft robots.
Chemistry

Bio-mimetic synthesis of catalytically active nano-silver using Bos taurus (A-2) urine

Herein we have synthesized silver nanoparticles (Ag NPs) using liquid metabolic waste of Bos taurus (A-2 type) urine. Various bio-molecules present in cow urine, are effectively used to reduce silver (Ag) ions into silver nanoparticles in one step. This is bio-inspired electron transfer to Ag ion for the formation of base Ag metal and is fairly prompt and facile. These nanoparticles act as a positive catalyst for various organic transformation reactions. The structural, morphological, and optical properties of the as-synthesized Ag NPs are widely characterized by X-ray diffraction spectroscopy, ultraviolet–visible spectroscopy, scanning electron microscope, Fourier transmission infra-red spectroscopy, and atomic force microscopy. The as-synthesized bio-mimetic Ag NPs show potential activity for several reduction reactions of nitro groups. The Ag NPs were also used for degradation of hazardous dyes such as Methylene blue and Crystal violet with good degradation rate constant.
Science

Accelerated clearing and molecular labeling of biological tissues using magnetohydrodynamic force

Techniques used to clear biological tissue for fluorescence microscopy are essential to connect anatomical principles at levels ranging from subcellular to the whole animal. Here we report a simple and straightforward approach to efficiently render opaque tissue samples transparent and show that this approach can be modified to rapidly label intact tissue samples with antibodies for large volume fluorescence microscopy. This strategy applies a magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) force to accelerate the removal of lipids from tissue samples at least as large as an intact adult mouse brain. We also show that MHD force can be used to accelerate antibody penetration into tissue samples. This strategy complements a growing array of tools that enable high-resolution 3-dimensional anatomical analyses in intact tissues using fluorescence microscopy. MHD-accelerated clearing is simple, fast, reliable, inexpensive, provides good thermal regulation, and is compatible with existing strategies for high-quality fluorescence microscopy of intact tissues.
Chemistry

Electrocatalytic study of NiO-MOF with activated carbon composites for methanol oxidation reaction

In this work, the methanol oxidation reaction is investigated on Ni based metal organic frameworks (MOF) and its composites with biomass derived activated carbon. NiO-MOF and composites with activated carbon were synthesized using hydrothermal method. SEM, EDX, and XRD, FTIR, TGA techniques were used for characterization of composites. The electrochemical activity of catalysts for oxidation of methanol was tested using cyclic voltammetry (CV) in 1 M KOH and 3 M CH3OH on glassy carbon electrode in three electrode setup. The electrochemical performance shows the effect of activated carbon concentration on methanol oxidation. The electro-oxidation catalyzed by NiO-MOF with activated carbon (40 mg) composite exhibits a peak current density of 182.72 mA/cm2 at 0.89 V potential with a scan rate of 50 mV/s making it a potential catalyst for electrocatalysis of methanol.
Engineering

Wide range continuously tunable and fast thermal switching based on compressible graphene composite foams

Thermal switches have gained intense interest recently for enabling dynamic thermal management of electronic devices and batteries that need to function at dramatically varied ambient or operating conditions. However, current approaches have limitations such as the lack of continuous tunability, low switching ratio, low speed, and not being scalable. Here, a continuously tunable, wide-range, and fast thermal switching approach is proposed and demonstrated using compressible graphene composite foams. Large (~8x) continuous tuning of the thermal resistance is achieved from the uncompressed to the fully compressed state. Environmental chamber experiments show that our variable thermal resistor can precisely stabilize the operating temperature of a heat generating device while the ambient temperature varies continuously by ~10 °C or the heat generation rate varies by a factor of 2.7. This thermal device is promising for dynamic control of operating temperatures in battery thermal management, space conditioning, vehicle thermal comfort, and thermal energy storage.
Chemistry

Comparative analysis of biological versus chemical synthesis of palladium nanoparticles for catalysis of chromium (VI) reduction

The discharge of hexavalent chromium [Cr(VI)] from several anthropogenic activities leads to environmental pollution. In this study, we explore a simple yet cost effective method for the synthesis of palladium (Pd) nanoparticles for the treatment of Cr(VI). The presence of elemental Pd [Pd(0)] was confirmed by scanning electron microscope (SEM), electron dispersive spectroscopy and X-ray diffraction (XRD). We show here that the biologically synthesized nanoparticles (Bio-PdNPs) exhibit improved catalytic reduction of Cr(VI) due to their size being smaller and also being highly dispersed as compared to chemically synthesized nanoparticles (Chem-PdNPs). The Langmuir–Hinshelwood mechanism was successfully used to model the kinetics. Using this model, the Bio-PdNPs were shown to perform better than Chem-PdNPs due to the rate constant (kbio = 6.37 mmol s−1 m−2) and Cr(VI) adsorption constant (KCr(VI),bio = 3.11 × 10−2 L mmol−1) of Bio-PdNPs being higher than the rate constant (kchem = 3.83 mmol s−1 m−2) and Cr(VI) adsorption constant (KCr(VI),chem = 1.14 × 10−2 L mmol−1) of Chem-PdNPs. In addition, product inhibition by trivalent chromium [Cr(III)] was high in Chem-PdNPs as indicated by the high adsorption constant of Cr(III) in Chem-PdNPs of KCr(III),chem = 52.9 L mmol−1 as compared to the one for Bio-PdNPs of KCr(III),bio = 2.76 L mmol−1.
Chemistry

Graphyne-3: a highly efficient candidate for separation of small gas molecules from gaseous mixtures

Two-dimensional nanosheets, such as the general family of graphenes have attracted considerable attention over the past decade, due to their excellent thermal, mechanical, and electrical properties. We report on the result of a study of separation of gaseous mixtures by a model graphyne-3 membrane, using extensive molecular dynamics simulations and density functional theory. Four binary and one ternary mixtures of H\(_2\), CO\(_2\), CH\(_4\) and C\(_2\)H\(_6\) were studied. The results indicate the excellence of graphyne-3 for separation of small gas molecules from the mixtures. In particular, the H\(_2\) permeance through the membrane is on the order of \(10^7\) gas permeation unit, by far much larger than those in other membranes, and in particular in graphene. To gain deeper insights into the phenomenon, we also computed the density profiles and the residence times of the gases near the graphyne-3 surface, as well as their interaction energies with the membrane. The results indicate clearly the tendency of H\(_2\) to pass through the membrane at high rates, leaving behind C\(_2\)H\(_6\) and larger molecules on the surface. In addition, the possibility of chemisorption is clearly ruled out. These results, together with the very good mechanical properties of graphyne-3, confirm that it is an excellent candidate for separating small gas molecules from gaseous mixtures, hence opening the way for its industrial use.
Chemistry

Unveiling the additive-assisted oriented growth of perovskite crystallite for high performance light-emitting diodes

Solution-processed metal halide perovskites have been recognized as one of the most promising semiconductors, with applications in light-emitting diodes (LEDs), solar cells and lasers. Various additives have been widely used in perovskite precursor solutions, aiming to improve the formed perovskite film quality through passivating defects and controlling the crystallinity. The additive’s role of defect passivation has been intensively investigated, while a deep understanding of how additives influence the crystallization process of perovskites is lacking. Here, we reveal a general additive-assisted crystal formation pathway for FAPbI3 perovskite with vertical orientation, by tracking the chemical interaction in the precursor solution and crystallographic evolution during the film formation process. The resulting understanding motivates us to use a new additive with multi-functional groups, 2-(2-(2-Aminoethoxy)ethoxy)acetic acid, which can facilitate the orientated growth of perovskite and passivate defects, leading to perovskite layer with high crystallinity and low defect density and thereby record-high performance NIR perovskite LEDs (~800 nm emission peak, a peak external quantum efficiency of 22.2% with enhanced stability).
Chemistry

Highly efficient removal of Sb(V) from water by franklinite-containing nano-FeZn composites

The existence of toxic and carcinogenic pentavalent antimony in water is a great safety problem. In order to remove antimony(V) from water, the purpose of this study was to prepare a novel graphene nano iron zinc (rGO/NZV-FeZn) photocatalyst via hydrothermal method followed by ultrasonication. Herein, weakly magnetic nano-Fe–Zn materials (NZV-FeZn, GACSP/NZV-FeZn, and rGO/NZV-FeZn) capable of rapid and efficient Sb(V) adsorption from water were prepared and characterised. In particular, rGO/NZV-FeZn was shown to comprise franklinite, Fe0, and graphite. Adsorption data were fitted by a quasi-second-order kinetic equation and Langmuir model, revealing that among these materials, NZV-FeZn exhibited the best Sb removal performance (543.9 mgSb gNZV-FeZn−1, R2 = 0.951). In a practical decontamination test, Sb removal efficiency of 99.38% was obtained for a reaction column filled with 3.5 g of rGO/NZV-FeZn. Column regenerability was tested at an initial concentration of 0.8111 mgSb L−1, and the treated water obtained after five consecutive runs complied with the GB5749-2006 requirement for Sb. rGO/NZV-FeZn was suggested to remove Sb(V) through adsorption-photocatalytic reduction and flocculation sedimentation mechanisms and, in view of its high cost performance, stability, and upscalable synthesis, was concluded to hold great promise for source water and wastewater treatment.
Science

Spin–orbit torque engineering in β-W/CoFeB heterostructures with W–Ta or W–V alloy layers between β-W and CoFeB

The spin–orbit torque (SOT) resulting from a spin current generated in a nonmagnetic transition metal layer offers a promising magnetization switching mechanism for spintronic devices. To fully exploit this mechanism, in practice, materials with high SOT efficiencies are indispensable. Moreover, new materials need to be compatible with semiconductor processing. This study introduces W–Ta and W–V alloy layers between nonmagnetic β-W and ferromagnetic CoFeB layers in β-W/CoFeB/MgO/Ta heterostructures. We carry out first-principles band structure calculations for W–Ta and W–V alloy structures to estimate the spin Hall conductivity. While the predicted spin Hall conductivity values of W–Ta alloys decrease monotonically from −0.82 × 103 S/cm for W100 at% as the Ta concentration increases, those of W–V alloys increase to −1.98 × 103 S/cm for W75V25 at% and then gradually decrease. Subsequently, we measure the spin Hall conductivities of both alloys. Experimentally, when β-W is alloyed with 20 at% V, the absolute value of the spin Hall conductivity considerably increases by 36% compared to that of the pristine β-W. We confirm that the W–V alloy also improves the SOT switching efficiency by approximately 40% compared to that of pristine β-W. This study demonstrates a new material that can act as a spin current-generating layer, leading to energy-efficient spintronic devices.
Chemistry

Real-space observations of 60-nm skyrmion dynamics in an insulating magnet under low heat flow

Thermal-current induced electron and spin dynamics in solids –dubbed “caloritronics”– have generated widespread interest in both fundamental physics and spintronics applications. Here, we examine the dynamics of nanometric topological spin textures, skyrmions driven by a temperature gradient ∇T or heat flow, that are evaluated through in-situ real-space observations in an insulating helimagnet Cu2OSeO3. We observe increases of the skyrmion velocity and the Hall angle with increasing ∇T above a critical value of ~ 13 mK/mm, which is two orders of magnitude lower than the ∇T required to drive ferromagnetic domain walls. A comparable magnitude of ∇T is also observed to move the domain walls between a skyrmion domain and the non-topological conical-spin domain from cold to hot regions. Our results demonstrate the efficient manipulation of skyrmions by temperature gradients, a promising step towards energy-efficient “green” spintronics.
Science

Solar cell design using graphene-based hollow nano-pillars

In this paper, the full solar spectrum coverage with an absorption efficiency above 96% is attained by shell-shaped graphene-based hollow nano-pillars on top of the refractory metal substrate. The material choice guarantees the high thermal stability of the device along with its robustness against harsh environmental conditions. To design the structure, constitutive parameters of graphene material in the desired frequency range are investigated and its absorption capability is illustrated by calculating the attenuation constant of the electromagnetic wave. It is observed that broadband absorption is a consequence of wideband retrieved surface impedance matching with the free-space intrinsic impedance due to the tapered geometry. Moreover, the azimuthal and longitudinal cavity resonances with different orders are exhibited for a better understanding of the underlying wideband absorption mechanism. Importantly, the device can tolerate the oblique incidence in a wide span around 65°, regardless of the polarization. The proposed structure can be realized by large-area fabrication techniques.

