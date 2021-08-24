Cancel
Economy

South Africa’s state insurer to raise cover for unrest following riots

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s only insurer covering political violence will increase its premiums to cover a rise in reinsurance costs following some of the worst unrest in decades, the head of the state-owned company told Reuters. More than 300 people died and around 3,000 stores were looted when protests...

Jacob Zuma
#Property Insurance#Johannesburg#Reuters
Africa
South Africa
