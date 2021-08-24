Wisconsin Elections Commission needed more than ever
It is just the latest effort to cast doubts on our democracy. We have already heard wild claims about how the last presidential election was stolen in Wisconsin, and that votes came out of thin air in the middle of the night. Along the way, fingers have been pointed at poll workers and city and county clerks and others. Now the target of their ire is the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the government body that oversees elections in the state. The Institute for Reforming Government is calling for the commission to be abolished. They argue that is needed to guard against bureaucratic, unaccountable electoral oversight. Hogwash. The Wisconsin Elections Commission is a reputable agency that works hard to ensure the integrity of our elections. The commission is completely bipartisan, with three democrat and three republican members. The group works to prevent fraudulent registrations, ensure clean voter lists and protect against voter misrepresentation. Their work has been made more difficult by those who continue to spread misinformation about the security of our elections, most prominently State Rep. Janelle Brandtjen, who chairs the Assembly Elections Committee. She continues to insist Donald Trump was the real winner and wants a forensic audit of the results. The commission should not be abolished. It should be applauded for doing its job effectively even in the face of unprecedented attacks and lies.www.wizmnews.com
