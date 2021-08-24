The American Foreign Policy Establishment and the Sino-Russian Split

The principal voice of the U.S. foreign policy establishment is Foreign Affairs, published by the Council on Foreign Relations. Six times a year, the journal features articles by current and former Washington D.C. policymakers and scholars, foreign political leaders and scholars, and other writers and observers who, with some notable exceptions, write from a conventionally liberal perspective. Foreign Affairs is the bible of the globalists who promote multinational solutions to the world’s problems, whether the problem is climate change, international terrorism, conflicts and wars throughout the world, nuclear proliferation, the pandemic and other global health concerns, human rights, and the global balance of power.