CityFibre said to be closing in on new stakeholder deals
UK alternative network provider CityFibre could be about to gain two more shareholders, according to reports from the financial press. The Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times reported that Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, and Interogo Holding, the investment arm of the group that owns the Ikea franchise, are poised to take stakes in CityFibre in a deal that would value it at about ï¿½2 billion (US$2.7 billion).www.lightreading.com
