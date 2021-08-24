Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CityFibre said to be closing in on new stakeholder deals

By Anne Morris
Light Reading
 9 days ago

UK alternative network provider CityFibre could be about to gain two more shareholders, according to reports from the financial press. The Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times reported that Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, and Interogo Holding, the investment arm of the group that owns the Ikea franchise, are poised to take stakes in CityFibre in a deal that would value it at about ï¿½2 billion (US$2.7 billion).

www.lightreading.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wall Street Journal#The Financial Times#Interogo Holding#Vodafone#Talktalk#Zeninternet#Isp#Air Broadband#Triangle Networks#Fibrenation#Bechtel#Ebitda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
IKEA
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Related
BusinessBBC

China linked to takeover of Italian drone plant

Six managers of an Italian company that makes military-grade drones for Nato have been reported to prosecutors after a lengthy investigation by financial crimes police. Tax police said the takeover of the unnamed company in north-east Italy, had broken arms laws. Investigators said a firm based in Hong Kong had...
EconomyLight Reading

Vodafone UK says 3G 'holding back' open RAN plan

3G is turning out to be an unusually troublesome technology for Vodafone UK. The operator, which spent about ï¿½6 billion (US$8.3 billion, at today's exchange rate) to acquire its original 3G license in 2000, is in a hurry to shift customers off the ageing service so that it shut down the network, re-farm spectrum and save money. Crucially, it also needs 3G out of the way before it can rely heavily on open RAN.
Financial Reportsfinextra.com

Remitly posts positive results ahead of IPO

Money transfer outfit Remitly has released an encouraging set of results ahead of its forthcoming IPO, doubling revenues to $257 million and halving its net losses to $32.5 million in 2020. The solid performance has continued since, with the company pulling in $202 million in revenue for the first six...
BusinessPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

Benson Hill close to finalizing deal to go public

St. Louis-based agtech startup Benson Hill is a step closer to closing its deal to become a publicly traded company. Star Peak Corp II, the Evanston, Illinois-based special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with which Benson Hill will merge, has scheduled a shareholder meeting for Sept. 28 to vote on approval of the deal. Benson Hill and Star Peak said Thursday their registration statement for the proposed business combination was deemed effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessSpaceNews.com

Redwire completes SPAC merger

LOMPOC, Calif. — Space technology company Redwire announced Sept. 2 that it closed its merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), taking the company public and providing it with capital for future acquisitions. Shareholders of Genesis Park Acquisition Corporation voted Sept. 1 to approve the merger with Redwire, with 97%...
Real Estatetheregistrysf.com

Crow Holdings Forms $1B U.S. Industrial JV with Abu Dhabi-Based Mubadala

Crow Holdings, a national real estate investment and development firm, and Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, have announced a joint venture partnership to develop new Class-A industrial properties across major markets in the U.S. The venture will pursue approximately $1 billion of development opportunities targeting a range of institutional industrial markets. The venture with Mubadala highlights Crow Holdings’ ongoing focus of providing global investors with a broad array of innovative solutions to meet their long-term investment objectives.
BusinessLight Reading

Ericsson warns of O-RAN holdups until China problem is fixed

O-RAN, we have a problem, radioed Nokia last week as it brought a halt to all technical activity in the specifications group. The Finnish equipment vendor is suddenly freaked out by the presence in the O-RAN Alliance of several Chinese companies on the Entity List, a trade blacklist maintained by the US government. Pooling expertise with those companies may be illegal, it fears.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Kakao Pay Updates IPO Prospectus With Reduced Valuation

South Korean payments startup Kakao Pay filed an updated prospectus and will move forward with an initial public offering (IPO), making its debut on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) exchange on Oct. 14. The company will offer 17 million shares as previously planned but with an adjusted price...
Businesstelecoms.com

CityFibre set to raise £1bn as UK fibre competition heats up

Altnet CityFibre is said to be on the verge of securing new debt and equity funding that would give it an extra £1 billion to spend on its fibre deployment. Sources cited by the Wall Street Journal on Monday claim that the company is close to selling a stake worth £500 million to Mubadala Investment Co., Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund. The deal would value CityFibre at more than £2 billion. It would also highlight just how attractive the ultrafast broadband market has become to investors, given that a Goldman Sachs-led consortium acquired CityFibre’s entire operation in 2018 for a little over £500 million.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Vizio Ads Closes $100M+ in Upfront Deals

IRVINE, Calif.—In a notable example of the growth of connected TV (CTV) advertising, Vizio has announced it closed its 2022 upfront negotiations and secured brand and agency advertising commitments in excess of $100 million, a fourfold increase over 2021. These commitments include enterprise-level buys from six major agency holding companies...
Economyetftrends.com

Stakeholder Capitalism Is Here to Stay

Stakeholder capitalism – the idea that businesses need to take the interests of multiple parties into account to be successful – was born in the 1960s, gained more credibility in the academic community in the following decade, but it wasn’t until the 1990s that it started going mainstream. With increasing...
Durham, NCwraltechwire.com

Shareholders approve Humacyte, SPAC merger; deal to close this week

DURHAM – Shareholders of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, have approved the previously announced business combination with Durham-headquartered Humacyte, the company announced today in a statement. The deal was originally announced in February and included $175 million in capital. According to the company, its shareholders approved...
BusinessWebProNews

Facebook and Giphy Used Legal Loophole to Close Deal

Giphy used a legal loophole to help Facebook purchase it without drawing regulatory scrutiny. Facebook has been under increased antitrust scrutiny, with the tech giant being accused of buying up smaller rivals to prevent them from becoming major threats. The company announced it was purchasing Giphy in May 2020, and the deal closed largely without issues, although the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) recentlysaid it may force Facebook to sell Giphy.
MarketsLight Reading

Ciena order book fills up as components crunch starts to hurt

The worldwide components crunch has caught up with Ciena. Analysts agree the optical equipment maker has done a better job than most of keeping its supply lines flowing, but it is not immune to the crisis. CEO Gary Smith puts the cost in sales terms, reckoning Ciena would otherwise be "low tens of millions" better off in its fiscal second half.
BusinessLight Reading

Xiaomi motors into EV with new business unit

Rising Chinese technology star Xiaomi has now officially entered the automotive business after it completed the business registration of Xiaomi EV with registered capital of 10 billion yuan (US$1.55 billion). Xiaomi described the move as a milestone in its push into the smart electric vehicle (EV) market and said the...
Quincy, MALight Reading

Atlantic Broadband wraps buy of two WOW systems

MONTRï¿½AL and QUINCY, Mass. – Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today that Atlantic Broadband has completed the acquisition of the broadband systems of WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW!) located in Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio. "This acquisition significantly advances our market expansion strategy in the United States," said Philippe Jettï¿½, President and...
BusinessLight Reading

Frontier teams with Red Ventures to bulk up digital sales capabilities

NORWALK, Conn. – Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) ("Frontier" or the "Company") today announced a multi-year partnership with Red Ventures to build digital capabilities to attract and serve new consumers as the Company expands its fiber footprint. Frontier will partner with Red Digital, an AI-powered marketing solutions business within...
Huntsville, ALLight Reading

Adtran, ADVA to pursue merger amid fiber upswing

Adtran on Monday announced a plan to merge with Germany's ADVA in a transaction worth around $930 million. The companies said the move would allow them to take advantage of a push among American and European lawmakers and providers to build expansive fiber networks. "We are in the early stages...
BusinessLight Reading

Marvell loss widens as chip costs look set to rise

Marvell, unlike the cinematic universe of the same name (minus an "l"), does not feature any hammer-wielding gods or men in iron suits. But the US chipmaker's recent performance has looked just as super-heroic as the movie franchise. Four years ago, Marvell Technology was generating about $600 million in quarterly revenues, with a share price of $17.90. Today, its sales are nudging $1.1 billion a quarter, and its stock has soared to more than $60.

Comments / 0

Community Policy