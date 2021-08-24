CityFibre said to be closing in on new stakeholder deals

Altnet CityFibre is said to be on the verge of securing new debt and equity funding that would give it an extra £1 billion to spend on its fibre deployment. Sources cited by the Wall Street Journal on Monday claim that the company is close to selling a stake worth £500 million to Mubadala Investment Co., Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund. The deal would value CityFibre at more than £2 billion. It would also highlight just how attractive the ultrafast broadband market has become to investors, given that a Goldman Sachs-led consortium acquired CityFibre’s entire operation in 2018 for a little over £500 million.