Hong Kong to Amend Law to Step up Film Censorship

When they first met to discuss casting what would become the latest Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, producer Jonathan Schwartz asked the ﬁlm’s director, Destin Daniel Cretton, who his dream choice was to play their villain. Wenwu, the estranged father of the ﬁlm’s hero, was many things—a stylish underworld boss, an ancient Chinese warrior, and a high-powered modern man—so Cretton needed someone with range. Immediately, he thought of one of his favorite actors. “Tony Leung,” he said, “but he’ll never do it.” Schwartz replied, “Let’s try.”