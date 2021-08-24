Afghanistan strategy condemned to repeat history
More than 40 years ago I was a doctoral student in the department of communication studies at the University of Iowa, studying political rhetoric. I wrote a dissertation in 1978 about President Lyndon Johnson’s handling of the Vietnam War, beginning with the Gulf of Tonkin crisis in August, 1964. Specifically, my research focused on Johnson’s initial justification for intervening in Vietnam to fight the Viet Cong and his subsequent failed rhetoric explaining the need to remain.www.thegazette.com
