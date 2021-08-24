Cancel
MASK MANDATE ISSUED FOR RICHMOND CITY BUILDING

By Jeff Lane
(Richmond, IN)--The city of Richmond is joining Wayne County by once again requiring a mask in the city building. On Monday, the county reissued a mask mandate for all employees and visitors who enter county buildings regardless of vaccination status. On Wednesday, that same requirement goes into effect inside the city building. It’s the same for all other city-operated buildings. There will also be a brief health screening for people entering those buildings.

