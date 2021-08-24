Senator wants executive records kept longer

Republicans concerned with destruction of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s records have introduced legislation to require emails and paper records to be stored longer. S.7334 was introduced Wednesday in the state Senate by Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, with five Republican co-sponsors. The document retention standards established by the bill would require executive departments, agencies, offices, and commissions, as well as the Executive Chamber itself, to retain all written and electronic records, including e-mails, as well as electronic metadata. These documents must be retained for two years under this legislation, except if documents are anticipated to be part of litigation, in which case they must be retained for five years or two years after litigation is no longer reasonably anticipated, whichever is later.