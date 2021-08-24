Cut down on paper towel use

Liquid foundation squirting out of its bottle and splattering on a nice blouse; an eyeliner pen slipping between your fingertips and scribbling down your jeans; eyeshadow fallout dusting your collar. If any (or all) of these scenarios sound familiar to you, same. Makeup is messy, and because whatever can go wrong, will go wrong, stains happen at the most inopportune times. The key is to know how to get makeup out of your clothes in a pinch (and have a backup ensemble on standby) so that if you only have five minutes before you're supposed to leave for work, a wedding, brunch — virtually all the things — you don't waste time scrubbing, panic-stricken, to no avail.