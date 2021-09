Frank Rizzo of Portland was honored by 200 friends and fellow firefighters for his 50 years of active service to the Portland Fire Department at a dinner at the John Dill American Legion Post 434 in Brocton. He was given a plaque and a ring by the fire company. Mr. Rizzo has served as a fire commissioner since 1972 anda also is past fire chief, an office he held for 17 years.