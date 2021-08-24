A fresh start for New York

With Kathy Hochul becoming governor, New York state is “turning over a new leaf” in its halls of governance. The first difference I believe we will notice is one of style and tone — there will be no threats or defiant statements. We got used to that with Andrew Cuomo and, in my view, it was that arrogant side of him that finally brought him down. Kathy Hochul, Governor, will be the kind of down-to-earth, empathetic and articulate person that made her a good Congresswoman and a respected local elected official here in western New York.