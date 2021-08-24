Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

A fresh start for New York

Observer
 9 days ago

With Kathy Hochul becoming governor, New York state is “turning over a new leaf” in its halls of governance. The first difference I believe we will notice is one of style and tone — there will be no threats or defiant statements. We got used to that with Andrew Cuomo and, in my view, it was that arrogant side of him that finally brought him down. Kathy Hochul, Governor, will be the kind of down-to-earth, empathetic and articulate person that made her a good Congresswoman and a respected local elected official here in western New York.

www.observertoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Grover Cleveland
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downstate New York#Legislature#Republican#Democrats#Western New Yorker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy