Tractor, brush hog stolen

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the larceny of a blue Ford 5000 tractor and a red five foot brush hog. The tractor and brush hog were stolen from a barn located at 159 Lake Ave. in the village of Brocton sometime between May 27 to Aug. 17. The tractor was possibly seen last week on South Swede Road in Portland. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Division at 753-2131 or the WeTip number 800-782-7463.