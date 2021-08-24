Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua County, NY

Tractor, brush hog stolen

Observer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the larceny of a blue Ford 5000 tractor and a red five foot brush hog. The tractor and brush hog were stolen from a barn located at 159 Lake Ave. in the village of Brocton sometime between May 27 to Aug. 17. The tractor was possibly seen last week on South Swede Road in Portland. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Division at 753-2131 or the WeTip number 800-782-7463.

www.observertoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
Portland, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Portland, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
City
Brocton, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Brush Hog#Ford 5000#The Criminal Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy