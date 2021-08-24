Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, IN

DENNIS INTERMEDIATE GOES TO E LEARNING

By Jeff Lane
1017thepoint.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Richmond, IN)--One school in the Richmond system has returned to eLearning due to Covid-19 positivity rates. Dennis Intermediate School announced Mo nday that it would return to eLearning starting Tuesdayday. As of Tuesday morning, in person learning is scheduled to resume at Dennis on September 1. All extracurricular activities at Dennis have been canceled through August 31. All other RCS schools will remain open, at least as of Tuesday morning.

1017thepoint.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Richmond, IN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mo Nday#Rcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Cheney elevated as vice chair of Jan. 6 committee

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming will now have a higher profile on the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) on Thursday elevated her as vice chairman of the select committee, a move designed to blunt criticism from former President Trump and his GOP loyalists on Capitol Hill that the panel's probe is a purely partisan exercise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy