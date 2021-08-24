Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

FireFox Gold Commences Detailed Exploration on Its Sarvi Project, Finland

clevelandstar.com
 9 days ago

SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / FireFox Gold Corp. ('FireFox' or the 'Company') announces the commencement of systematic mechanized exploration on its 100%-controlled Sarvi Project, which adjoins Rupert Resources' Area 1 discovery zone. FireFox geologists began ground geophysics during the winter of 2021, followed immediately by mapping and sampling earlier this summer, and they have now escalated work to include: bottom-of-till (BOT) sampling and excavator trenching at high-priority targets on the newly granted exploration permit.

www.clevelandstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Firefox#New Gold#Sodankyl#Firefox Gold Corp#Rupert Resources#The Sarvi Project#Company#Northern Group#Seuru Option#Magnus Minerals Lrb#Gtk#Ne#Mustaj Rvi Gold Project#Clgb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Industryinvestorideas.com

Colombian Gold Stock O2Gold Inc. (TSXV:OTGO.V) News: New Ground Geophysics Results Extend The Projected Vein Mineralization of Aurora-Quintanillo Almost 4 KM Along Strike

Toronto, Ontario - August 31, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) O2Gold Inc. ("O2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:OTGO) is pleased to announce the results of the geophysical survey in the Aparecida brownfield. Key Highlights. The ground geophysical survey allowed the interpretation of one zone of 650 x 500 meters in area with an...
Economyclevelandstar.com

Kingfisher Provides Update on Diamond Drilling at the Goldrange Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ('Kingfisher' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on diamond drilling at the Goldrange Project as the Company awaits analytical results. Goldrange is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in Southwest British Columbia.
Economycharlottenews.net

Vior and SOQUEM Sign LOI to Exchange Quebec Mineral Properties, Allowing Vior to Consolidate Another Promising Gold Exploration Project

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Vior Inc. ('Vior' or the 'Corporation'), (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent (the 'LOI') with SOQUEM Inc. ('SOQUEM'), a subsidiary of Investissement Québec. The LOI consists of an exchange of mining interests, whereby, Vior will transfer its 42.3% interest in the Domergue properties (SOQUEM 57.7% - Vior 42.3%) in exchange for SOQUEM's transferred interest in its Verneuil properties (100% - SOQUEM). There will be no cash or share payment exchange considerations, however, SOQUEM and Vior have agreed to grant to each other a 0.5% net smelter return ('NSR') royalty on their respective assets, of which, each 0.5% NSR granted may be repurchased for the sum of a $250,000 cash payment. A definitive agreement for this arrangement is expected to be executed on or before September 30, 2021.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Sienna Announces Drill Results on the Bleka Gold Project in Norway

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its recently executed drill program at its 100% owned Bleka Gold Project (the "Project") in Norway. Seven drill holes were completed at the Project for a total of 1,474 meters. Six drillholes were designed to test extensions of the mineralized "Main Vein" at depth and along strike from the historic Bleka Mine (see Figure 1). A seventh hole targeted an outcropping quartz vein swarm located approximately one kilometer from the historic Bleka Mine (the Espelid target). Sienna's maiden drill program confirmed extensions of the vein systems along strike and at depth, and intersected multiple quartz veins with pervasive quartz-albite alteration halos and elevated gold and copper values.
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Spruce Phase 2 Exploration Extends Gold-Silver Target on its High-Grade Discovery, Jackie Au-Ag Property, Sonora, Mexico

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce promising gold and multi-element assay results of its Phase 2 ground exploration program on the 1,130-hectare Jackie Au-Ag property ('Jackie' or the 'Property'). The program was focused around a pristine exploration target with encouraging Au-Ag assays from our Phase 1 prospecting and rock sampling (see Figures 1, 2 and 3). The work was performed on a 100-hectare section of the Property with grid-controlled detailed geological mapping and rock sampling focused on a 25-hectare central block covering the core of the gold and silver discovery area with additional wider spaced grid mapping of the surrounding area.
Metal Miningkitco.com

Mawson increases gold resources in Finland by 47%

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company’s statement, an updated base case mineral resource estimate amounted to 10.91 Mt @ 3.0...
Nevada StateStreetInsider.com

NV Gold Commenced IP Survey at its Sandy Gold Project in Nevada

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation ( TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB: NVGLF) (" NV Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated its planned IP Survey at its 100%-owned Sandy Gold Project (" Sandy "), located within the Walker Lane, Lyon County, Nevada, USA. Combined with the Leapfrog modelling and detailed mapping earlier in the 3 rd Quarter, the outcome of the IP Survey will be used for better target definition to guide a 2 nd Phase drilling program projected for the 1 st Quarter of 2022 or earlier depending on equipment availability.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

E2Gold Update: 2nd Drill Rig to Arrive on Hawkins Project as Company Continues to Expand Its Exploration Program

Watch here for our VP Exploration's discussion on the McKinnon Gold Zone. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU) (the 'Company' or 'E2Gold') has ramped up drilling activities on its Hawkins Gold Project above and beyond the originally planned Phase 2 shallow step-out target. After a very successful July financing that exceeded expectations, the Company is putting those extra funds directly back into the ground to test two new additional targets: a deep-drilling campaign focused below the current McKinnon Resource (at roughly 500 meters (m) below surface); and a series of off-trend exploration holes outside of the Resource to test newly interpreted geophysical anomalies.
Virginia StateStreetInsider.com

Aston Bay Commences Drilling on its Mountain Base Metals Project, Virginia, USA

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB: ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Blue Ridge Mining Inc., is pleased to announce the commencement of a 1,500 meter (m) diamond drill program on its Mountain Base Metals Project in South Central Virginia, USA.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Royal Road intersects 207 meters at 1.1 grams per tonne gold at its Caribe discovery; Nicaragua

Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV:RYR) (“Royal Road” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce further interim drilling results from its Caribe gold discovery in northeastern Nicaragua. The Caribe project forms a part of the Company’s Strategic-Alliance agreement (see press release; September 6, 2017) with Hemco Mineros Nicaragua (“Hemco” a subsidiary...
Businessclevelandstar.com

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the 'Company') (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ('Scotch Creek' or the 'Company') announces, subject to regulatory approval, it intends to spin-off its precious and base metal project (Cupz Project) located in the Esmeralda County, Nevada, to its shareholders. For the purposes of completing the spin-off, Scotch Creek Ventures has incorporated Whiskey Glen Ventures Inc. ('Whiskey Glen'). The Company will transfer the property to the subsidiary in exchange for shares of Whiskey Glen, equivalent to the amount the Company invested in the property ($260,625) divided by $0.04 per share.
Industryclevelandstar.com

GSilver Begins Drilling at El Cubo Provides Update on Mill Reopening

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'GSilver') (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to announce that underground infill and expansion drilling has commenced at its El Cubo mine located 11km east of the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. Meanwhile, re-commissioning of the Company's primary crusher has been completed in anticipation of the re-commencement of operations at the El Cubo processing plant (click for video).
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Granite Creek Copper Intercepts 105 Meters of 1.18% Copper Equivalent Including 21.22 Meters of 2.55% CuEq at the Carmacks Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ('Granite Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce results from diamond drill hole CRM21-011 which intersected copper sulfide mineralization grading 1.18% CuEq (0.96% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.18 g/t Au, and 4.06 g/t Ag) over a 105.52-meter interval. The long interval included a high-grade intercept of 2.55% CuEq (2.17% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.36 g/t Au and 9.13 g/t Ag) over 21.22 meters (See table 1 below). Also, within the 105m interval, grades reached an impressive 19.72 CuEq (18.97% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au and 38.3 g/t Ag) in 0.5 meters of semi-massive chalcopyrite (see Photo 1 below).
Industrycollectspace.com

China celebrates its first Mars mission on new gold and silver coins

— China is celebrating its first successful mission to orbit and land on Mars with a new set of gold and silver commemorative coins. The People's Bank of China announced it will issue the limited edition Tianwen-1 coins on Monday (Aug. 30), three months after China's first Mars rover, Zhurong, began exploring the red planet. The three coins will each depict a different aspect of the history-making mission.
Industryapeekatthepeak.org

A Look at Satellite Imagery & Illegal Mining

It is not unusual to see news stories about a covert military operation or threatening weather system that features satellite imagery. This month, a blog published by Maxar provides an up-close look at the possible use of images from space to fight Illegal mining that is threatening Indigenous land and lives in remote regions of Brazil. Click below to view blog.
Economyresourceworld.com

Sokoman and Benton Announce Discovery of High-Grade Lithium-Bearing Pegmatites at Golden Hope in Southwestern Newfoundland

Two samples, 110 m apart, return 1.95% and 0.49% Li2O respectively. Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (“Sokoman”) and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (“Benton”), which are 50/50 members of a joint exploration alliance previously announced on May 10, 2021 (together, “the Alliance”), are pleased to announce that they have discovered a swarm of lithium-bearing pegmatite dikes on the Golden Hope Joint Venture Project in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada . Benton’s President and CEO Stephen Stares and Director Michael Stares, along with Sokoman’s President and CEO Timothy Froude and consultant Sean O’Brien, identified the pegmatites on a recent field visit, collecting three grab samples over a 110-m-width across the dykes. Two of the samples returned 1.95% Li2O and 0.49% Li2O, believed to be the first discovery of significant lithium mineralization on the Island of Newfoundland. Lithium occurrences in the Appalachian belt are well known and include important deposits in the Carolinas in the eastern US, as well as in the geologically equivalent Caledonides of Ireland.

Comments / 0

Community Policy