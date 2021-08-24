Plymouth School Board to Consider Appointment of Superintendent Tonight
The Plymouth Community School Board will meet tonight to appoint a new school superintendent. The school board held a public hearing last week on the superintendent’s contract which offers an annual base salary of $128,000. With benefits, the total contract value is $169,843. The salary will be reviewed each year and the superintendent will be evaluated by the board using the same categories applied to teachers and other administrators.max983.net
