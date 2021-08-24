Heat index values well into triple digits today

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Heat and humidity will combine to make another steamy August afternoon for Middle Georgia. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon will combine with mid-90’s temperatures to make for a hot and humid August day. If you have plans to be outdoors for an extended period of time make sure you take breaks and drink plenty of water. Tonight we will catch a break in the action. Rain will end around sunset and temperatures will fall into the low and middle 70’s overnight. A mostly clear sky is expected.