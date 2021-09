Pound to Rise as BOE Likely to React to Higher Inflation. The pound should strengthen in coming quarters as higher inflation on greater supply constraints will prompt the Bank of England to normalize monetary policy, MUFG Bank says. "Given Brexit issues appear to be impacting labor supply, higher inflation risks will require the BOE to be more active which should see the GBP gain, but more versus the EUR than the USD," MUFG analysts say. MUFG expects EUR/GBP to fall to 0.8200 by the second quarter of 2022 from 0.8592 at present and anticipates GBP/USD rising to 1.4270 over the same period from the current level of 1.3787.