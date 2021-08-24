Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Carjackers Rear-Ending Victims’ Cars; Police Alert Issued For North Side Residents

By Mugo Odigwe
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nG5Eu_0bb76LSz00

CHICAGO (CBS)– An increase in robberies and carjackings has prompted an alert from Chicago police.

The alert is specifically for those living in the 9th, 12th and 19th police districts. The recent carjackings were reported in the following areas:

• 4400 block of North Wolcott Avenue

• 300 block of West 23rd Street

• 3400 Block of North Lakeshore Drive

• 600 Block of West Irving Park Road

• 100 Block of North Sangamon Street

There have been five carjackings in the last three days. Four of those carjackings took place in broad daylight Monday.

One happened just after 11 a.m. Monday near Irving Park Road in Uptown. The police alert includes the Uptown area.

The offenders rear-end the cars of the victims. When the victim stops and gets out of their car, to exchange information, the offenders enter the victim’s cars and drive off.

Police say it’s likely the same people are involved. Three young men between the ages of 18 and 25 are the suspected offenders.

This recent string of carjackings comes at a time when Chicago police say they are doubling down on their carjacking taskforce.

Police said there have been more than 1,000 carjackings so far this year and a total of 215 arrests.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Cars#North Side#Chicago Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Tribune-Review

Police: Resident returns fire in North Side shooting

Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire early Monday involving an occupied residence in the Allegheny Center section of Pittsburgh’s North Side. No one was injured, initial reports indicate. The incident happened about 4:40 a.m., according to Pittsburgh police and Allegheny County 911 dispatchers. According to the initial investigation, someone...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Woman Carjacked In Broad Daylight On Lake Shore Drive West In East Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked in a bump-and-run incident on Lake Shore Drive West in East Lakeview in broad daylight Saturday. At 11:40 a.m., a 36-year-old woman told officers that she was stopped at a stop sign on Lake Shore Drive West near Barry Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle hit her from behind. The woman got out of her car, and someone in the other vehicle got into her car and drove off in it – heading south on Lake Shore Drive West, which is a separate street from DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The victim was not injured. Area Three detectives were investigating late Saturday.
Chicago, ILcbslocal.com

Police Alert Albany Park and Jefferson Park Residents of 2 Attempted Burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police alerted Albany Park and Jefferson Park residents of two attempted burglaries involving criminal damage to property in the past week. In one incident, the victim heard knocking on their apartment door and voices stating they were police officers. The victim then realized the back door of the apartment was damaged and pried open, police said in a community alert. In the other incident, the victim heard a loud noise and heard a voice yelling “Police, police.” The victim then found the residence door was open and the hinges had been broken off the door.
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Woman charged in Gresham carjacking, robbery

CHICAGO - A woman has been charged with carjacking a man Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side. Secret Blackman, 23, allegedly took the vehicle and belongings of a 47-year-old man by force in the 8700 block of South Eggleston Avenue, Chicago police said. Blackman was arrested Monday in the...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Man found dead on Blue Line tracks on the Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was found dead Monday morning on the CTA Blue Line tracks in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said. The 41-year-old was found unresponsive about 3:10 a.m. in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue after making contact with the third rail on the Blue Line tracks, police said. He has not been identified yet.
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Car crashes into Dior store on Near North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man crashed his car into the Dior store in the Near North Side, Chicago police said Friday morning. According to police, the man was driving on the sidewalk shortly after 11 a.m. going northbound in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue. He then crashed into the Dior Store in the 900 block of North Rush.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Authorities Notify Residents Of 7 Northwest Side Thefts

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police alerted residents of a string of thefts at laundromats and churches this month in multiple Northwest Side neighborhoods. During the incidents, police said an unknown offender entered through the employee area in the back of the business and while employees and customers were distracted they took personal items by force. Incident times and locations: • Aug. 12 at 8:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Pulaski Road, West Humboldt Park • Aug. 14 at 9:33 a.m. in the 3300 block of West North Avenue, Logan Square • Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. in the 4500 block of...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Police Alert South Side Residents of Business Burglaries in Chatham, Grand Crossing

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police alerted 6th District residents of three businesses that were burglarized this month in the city’s South Side. Offenders broke a window at each business to gain access and take money and other items, police said in a community alert. The first incident occurred in the Chatham neighborhood in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue Aug. 11 at about 2 a.m., the second in the Grand Crossing neighborhood in the 800 block of East 79th Street Aug. 19 at about 5:30 a.m. and the third — also in Chatham — in the 8500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue Aug. 19 at about 5:40 a.m. Police asked anyone with information to call the Area South Detective Division at (312) 747-8273.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Police Alert Southwest Side Residents of 2 Related Bridgeport Robberies

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police alerted 9th district residents of two related robberies in the Bridgeport neighborhood in recent weeks. In the incidents, the armed offenders approached the victims sitting in their cars and demanded their property, passcodes to their phones and debit card PIN numbers before driving away in a blue SUV, possibly a Toyota, according to a community alert from the Chicago Police Department. The first incident occurred Aug. 11 in the 800 block of West 27th Street at about 12:45 a.m. The second occurred Aug. 18 in the 2700 block of South Halsted at about 12:10 a.m. The offenders for the first incident were described as three Black men, about 23-28 years old. For the second incident, the offenders were described as two unknown Black men, about 18-25 years old. Police asked anyone with information to call the Area One Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8382.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In River North

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 30-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in Chicago’s River West neighborhood. Chicago police said she was sitting in her parked car around 11:00 Monday night near Superior and Halsted when three men with handguns hopped out of an SUV. They told to her get out of her car and hand over her cellphone, which she did. But instead of taking her car, all three men went back to their own SUV and took off. The woman wasn’t hurt. Police are still looking for the suspects.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Rides-Share Drivers Carjacked on the Northwest Side

Police are warning of a pair of carjackings reported in Northwest Side neighborhoods. In each incident someone requested that a ride-share pick them up at a gas station, and once the driver arrived they pulled out a gun and stole the vehicle and personal items from the driver, Chicago police said.
Cook County, ILcwbchicago.com

Bump-n-run carjacking crew is working North Side, West Loop, reports say

A “bump-n-run” carjacking and auto theft crew has struck at least three times on the North Side and once in the West Loop since Sunday morning, according to CPD reports. But a source said the thieves are suspected of committing many more similar crimes across the city. Any driver who is tapped from behind by another car should exercise caution before getting out to exchange information.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Police Alert Bridgeport Residents Of Three Business Burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities notified 9th District residents of three burglaries in Bridgeport this month. At each business, the offenders broke in and took property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The incidents occurred in the 400 block of West 31st  Street Aug. 16 and 17 between 10 p.m. and 11 a.m., in the 3100 block of South Wallace Aug. 28 at 3:45 a.m. and in the 500 block of West 35th Street Aug. 30 between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Authorities advised business owners to keep their property well-lit; report suspicious activity immediately; keep doors and windows secured; immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks; save copies of video surveillance if available; call the police and don’t touch anything if you’re a victim and if approached by a witness, request their contact information. Chicago Police asked anyone with information to contact the Area One Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8382.

Comments / 0

Community Policy