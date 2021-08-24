Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

C4 Paralympics hub on TikTok

Advanced Television
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel 4 has partnered with TikTok to create a Paralympics Hub on the platform, set to showcase the most captivating moments throughout the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The Hub features a comprehensive schedule of Paralympics content from Channel 4, created by its Leeds based 4Studio, especially for the TikTok community. Content will include behind the scenes access from athletes, event and medals highlights with a split screen ‘reaction’ format, and a Q&A series with athletes.

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Behind Viral VideosOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Anastasia Pagonis is battling for her first gold at the Paralympics. On TikTok, she fights to normalize blindness

Twelve-year old Anastasia Pagonis’s soccer career had begun to stall. As she put it, “I was getting kicked in the face with the soccer ball too much.”. The problem was as simple as it was devastating: Pagonis was losing her vision. Her doctor suggested swimming would be a safer sport, and, after some initial stumbles, she dove in. Now, years after becoming completely blind, Pagonis is a world-record holder and preparing to compete in the Paralympics in Tokyo this week — where more than 4,000 disabled athletes will represent their nations just weeks after the Summer Olympics concluded.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

DistroTV debuts free Asian channel bundle

DistroTV, the independent free ad-supported streaming television platform, continues to expand its content offerings with DistroTV Desi. The new offering consists of 15+ premier Southeast Asian channel content for free – no subscription or registration necessary. This bundle is available across the US, UK, Europe, and Canada and offer viewers a variety of diverse content focusing on news, entertainment & lifestyle geared towards the Desi (Southeast Asian – Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan) population abroad.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

C4 launches real-time ad bidding on All 4

Channel 4 has confirmed the launch of All 4 Private Marketplace, a new advertising initiative that enables brands to buy digital advertising space around All 4’s 14,500 hours of content via private programmatic auction. Channel 4 says it is the first UK broadcaster to make its inventory available through automated...
Premier LeagueAdvanced Television

Allente signs Discovery content deal

Allente, the Nordic pay-TV broadcaster, has announced an agreement with Discovery Networks that will see the discovery+ streaming service integrated into its platform. Allente subscribers will have the opportunity to buy three different optional packages from discovery+, something that was previously only possible for Viasat customers. The deal will include...
TV SeriesAdvanced Television

Netflix acquires The Summit of the Gods manga

Netflix has acquired the gobal rights (excluding France, Benelux, China, Japan, Korea) to the animated feature The Summit of the Gods, based on Jiro Taniguchi’s and Baku Yumemakura’s best selling manga. The movie. premiered earlier this year in Cannes where it was part of the festival’s 2021 Official Selection. Netflix...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose Your Favorite Channels Next Week

Both cable and satellite television can cost a pretty penny these days, causing many Americans to turn their back on TV providers and stick to streaming services in recent years. But cable and satellite's main selling point is that they offer hundreds of live television channels that streaming services do not, and that's still a draw for viewers willing to pay some hefty costs. Unfortunately, that perk is now at risk for certain subscribers. Read on to find out which television provider may be forced to drop over 100 channels next week.
InternetHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Dangerous Android malware is spreading — beware of text message scam

Cybersecurity researchers have found a text message scam affecting Android smartphone users with nasty malware known as FluBot, and it's reportedly spreading to various countries around the globe. The Android phishing scam has already branched out across Europe earlier this year, originally targeting users in Spain and spreading to the...
NFLAndroid Central

Pluto TV: Channels, packages, and how to sign up

Pluto TV provides viewers with a variety of live programming, as well as on-demand movies and television series, at zero cost. And while the streaming platform might seem too good to be true, it's not. Here's all you need to know about Pluto TV, from which channels you find and how you can start streaming immediately.
BusinessBBC

China linked to takeover of Italian drone plant

Six managers of an Italian company that makes military-grade drones for Nato have been reported to prosecutors after a lengthy investigation by financial crimes police. Tax police said the takeover of the unnamed company in north-east Italy, had broken arms laws. Investigators said a firm based in Hong Kong had...
Philadelphia, PAupenn.edu

TikTok talk

Nicole Holliday (@mixedlinguist on Twitter) co-hosts the Slate podcast “Spectacular Vernacular”, where she recently discussed the “TikTok language rabbit hole.” Largely characterized as a Gen Z phenomenon, TikTok is a social app with more than 100 million active users in the U.S. alone—almost one-third of the country’s population. As a network that builds community while offering users a peek into other people’s lives, the app can turn a regional trend into a global phenomenon.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

BARB: 18.8m UK homes have SVoD service

BARB, the UK’s television audience measurement currency, has released data from its Establishment Survey for Q2 2021. Due to restrictions on carrying out fieldwork during the pandemic, these are the first quarterly results released since Q3 2020. The survey reveals that the number of UK households with a subscription to...
WorldAdvanced Television

Virgin Media O2 amps up network capacity at UK events

Ahead of the August bank holiday, Virgin Media O2 has detailed the network coverage enhancements it has provided for sport and music fans at 17 events so far this summer – with another 14 to come. Virgin Media O2 has been working behind the scenes at locations including Silverstone and...
CyclingPosted by
The Independent

Paralympics cycling codes explained: C1-3, C4 and more

The Paralympic Games begin in Tokyo following the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium on 24 August, with 10 days of sporting competition scheduled through to 3 September.The para cycling events will be taking place from 25 August, starting with the track cycling at the Izu Velodrome. The road cycling begins on 31 August at the Fuji International Speedway.Para cycling features four classes, with three different class for athletes with physical impairments and a separate class for those with a vision impairment. Athletes with physical impairments either compete on handcycles, tricycles or bicycles while athletes with a vision impairment compete...
Video GamesAdvanced Television

fuboTV integrates free-to-play games, FanView

FuboTV, the sports-first, US TV streaming platform, will take its integrated predictive, free-to-play games and FanView live stats feature out of beta just in time for the September window of the South American Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches (CONMEBOL). fuboTV has exclusive streaming rights to CONMEBOL through March 2022.
TV & VideosDeadline

C4 Content Boss Ian Katz On Privatization: “What Is Special About The Channel Would Be Destroyed” — Edinburgh

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer Ian Katz has used his spotlight session at this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival to warn that privatization would “destroy” the channel. Katz made no bones about the potential changes to Channel 4 both on and off air: “It would be a very different beast to the Channel 4 we know now. Much that is so special and treasured would very likely be lost. Some people say that’s not true because you can just write licence requirements that would protect everything about the channel that we value, but that misses the fundamental change you get when you move from a channel that is purpose driven to one that is profit-driven….I think what is special about the channel would be destroyed.”
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

WarnerMedia & Catchplay announce Twisted Strings

WarnerMedia and Catchplay have announced Twisted Strings, an original drama from Taiwan. The anthology 7×60’ series, executive produced by renowned filmmaker, Hou Hsiao-hsien, will co-premiere as an HBO Asia Original in early 2022 on WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO GO and HBO in Asia and as a Catchplay Original on the Catchplay+ streaming service in Taiwan and Indonesia. It will also be available later on production partner Mediacorp’s digital platform meWATCH in Singapore.
SportsAdvanced Television

CBS Sports to air Collins Cup in US

The Professional Triathletes Organisation and CBS Sports have announced a deal that will see The Collins Cup highlights show as well as the Beyond Human documentary televised across the US on CBS Sports Network. The Collins Cup is the PTO’s inaugural flagship event taking place on August 28th in Šamorín,...

