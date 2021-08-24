C4 Paralympics hub on TikTok
Channel 4 has partnered with TikTok to create a Paralympics Hub on the platform, set to showcase the most captivating moments throughout the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The Hub features a comprehensive schedule of Paralympics content from Channel 4, created by its Leeds based 4Studio, especially for the TikTok community. Content will include behind the scenes access from athletes, event and medals highlights with a split screen ‘reaction’ format, and a Q&A series with athletes.advanced-television.com
