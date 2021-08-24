C4 Paralympics hub on TikTok

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer Ian Katz has used his spotlight session at this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival to warn that privatization would “destroy” the channel. Katz made no bones about the potential changes to Channel 4 both on and off air: “It would be a very different beast to the Channel 4 we know now. Much that is so special and treasured would very likely be lost. Some people say that’s not true because you can just write licence requirements that would protect everything about the channel that we value, but that misses the fundamental change you get when you move from a channel that is purpose driven to one that is profit-driven….I think what is special about the channel would be destroyed.”