Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Barrington, MA

LOOK: All Vaccine Clinic to be Held in Great Barrington This Weekend

By Jesse Stewart
Posted by 
WSBS
WSBS
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Remember not so long ago how difficult it was to get the COVID-19 vaccine? It seems like a while ago but it was only a few months back. In the beginning you had to be of a certain age, have certain conditions, battle to sign up on the website and then of course wait in a long line on the day once your appointment was made. For the steps that it took to receive your vaccine, in the grand scheme of life, it really wasn't that bad and our health care providers were doing the best they could to make sure all of our vaccine needs were met.

wsbs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Florida State
Great Barrington, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
City
Great Barrington, MA
Great Barrington, MA
Government
City
Florida, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Economy#Covid 19 Vaccine#All Vaccine Clinic#Moderna#Additional Dose#Chp#B O B#Takeaway#Wallethub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Massachusetts StateWSBS

The First Case Of Human West Nile Virus Found In MA For 2021

I know that for many of us, summer is already over. Don't be fooled, though. There's still plenty of mosquito activity going on, especially after dusk. And some species of mosquito hang around well into fall. The reason I bring this up? Yesterday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced...
Springfield, MAPosted by
WSBS

Mask Mandate For Children Goes Into Effect After Labor Day

It's now official across Massachusetts. Starting Tuesday, September 7, right after Labor Day, teachers, staff, and children age 5 and older who are enrolled in state-licensed daycare, after-school, and out-of-school programs will be required to wear masks indoors. WWLP/22 News Springfield reports that the Massachusetts Board of Early Education and...
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WSBS

Drug Overdose Victims Remembered today in the Berkshires and Beyond

Today is Overdose Awareness Day in Massachusetts, and residents throughout the state as well as some here locally in Berkshire County, are taking time to remember those who have fallen victim to this devastating problem. The day is primarily to raise awareness of the issue, to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, to remember those who have died, and to encourage discussion about overdose prevention and drug policy as it stands locally, in Massachusetts, around the country, and even beyond our borders.
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
WSBS

Helping This Sweet Little Lady Feel At Home in Pittsfield

Ladies and gentleman, meet Hopsee. You wouldn't know it by looking at her now, but only five months ago, I was very close to making a very difficult decision regarding her life. I can't believe that there was a time when I seriously had to consider putting her down. No, she wasn't ill. She was just a victim of circumstance, and apparently very misunderstood.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WSBS

Berkshire County’s Relay for Life is Back for One Night This Year

Berkshire County's Relay for Life event will be happening in person this year and will take place on Friday evening Sept. 17 from 6pm-midnight at Guardian Life Insurance which is located at 700 South Street in Pittsfield. Event lead, Ray Gardino mentioned that the event was condensed to one evening due to the delta variant along with a variety of other reasons including time. People only have so much time that they can dedicate especially on the weekend. Ray mentioned that the Relay for Life committee has been discussing reducing the event to one night over the past couple of years and now is the time to try it out.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WSBS

18 Delicious Microbreweries Located in Western Massachusetts

The popularity of Microbreweries throughout the Unites States has skyrocketed over the past decade-plus. Once thought of as an industry created exclusively by beer geeks for a niche clientele of hobbyists and homebrewers, craft beer consumption has erupted to become one of the fastest-growing sectors of alcoholic beverage sales in the United States.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WSBS

WOW: Berkshire County Motel Giving Away Decent Furniture on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

There's no doubt that pretty much everyone in some way big or small has felt the stress and have had to deal with change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loss of income, working remotely, learning remotely and so on are/were all part of the new way of life. On the income front, many folks have become unemployed due to the current circumstances. Perhaps your family is making budgetary changes in order to make ends meet.
West Springfield, MAPosted by
WSBS

With Big E Fast Approaching, Officials Discuss Mask Mandate

Yes, it's true! Next month, when the Big E returns for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees could be required to mask up. MassLive reports health and city officials will make a decision in approximately two weeks whether to mandate masks at this year's 17-day Eastern States Exposition which begins on September 17.
Hillsdale, NYPosted by
WSBS

Your Chance To Be A Tri-State Region Resident Just Got Better

If there is one highlight that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, urban residents from areas like my ol' hometown of New York City and Boston migrated to our tri-state region to seek refuge and solace from the crowds to avoid catching the virus as they opted for more remote surroundings and in turn enjoying the open atmosphere that our area offers (and you have a choice of three different states to visit or call home down the road.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WSBS

Massachusetts Is The Most Educated State Says New Study

Yes, believe it or not, according to a new study conducted by HireAHelper, Massachusetts has been named the most educated state in the United States. Using a composite scoring system based on the average number of years of education residents completed in all 50 states, HireAHelper came up with some interesting facts and figures.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WSBS

Is This Road Act Illegal in MA, CT and NY? Well…kind of

One act that I still see while driving from time to time in the Berkshires is folks thumbing for a ride, also known as hitchhiking. At one time, hitchhiking was somewhat commonplace in order to get from one place to another, but as time went on, the act declined due to safety precautions. You never know who you're picking up, and as the hitchhiker, you don't know who's picking you up?
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WSBS

If You Pay It Forward, Non-Profits Will Benefit Our Community

We've had our setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic as one aspect of this situation resulted in a lack of volunteers that are needed to assist in the development of non-profit organizations throughout Berkshire county. Now it's your chance to step up to the plate as you can donate some of your free time that will result in assisting your neighbors in need.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WSBS

Unbelieveable News! An Alligator In A W Mass Town! Say It Isn’t So!

Let's face it: One of the reasons that I would NEVER live in the south is due to an influx of alligators roaming around city streets, highways, private residences and there have been reports of these slimy creatures spotted in people's swimming pools. They are creepy and repulsive looking reptiles and my word of warning is to keep your distance because their voracious appetite includes those of the human persuasion. It is always advisable to keep pets away from unfamiliar bodies of water as these creatures have a fierce element of surprise and they have a tendency to come out of the water when you least expect it.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
WSBS

FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

According to The Hill, the Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The full approval of the vaccine is expected to cause a spike in the number of people lining up to get the vaccine. Additionally, it is expected that the approval will cause more governments and companies to enact vaccine mandates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy