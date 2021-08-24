Adeline McCormick Payne, 89, of Sayre, Pa., went home to be with God on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Addie passed away at home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on July 17, 1932 to Lucinda (Buckford) and Silas Mason. She attended Rome School. Adeline worked at the Elbow Room as a cook for many years. She also worked at Athens Pharmacy part time for many years. Addie enjoyed dancing, bowling, playing cards, gardening, camping at Brenchley’s Lake and enjoying time with her family. She was a member of Athens Senior Citizens and she worked the Milltown voting poles. Addie was a member of First Church of God and an active member of the Athens Wesleyan Church in Sayre.