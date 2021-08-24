Pets In Need In Southern Maryland Dog of the Week: Jasmine

Jasmine is a blue and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 5 years, 3 months old. She weighs about 50.9 lbs. She has been spayed.

Jasmine is a huge clown! She is playful and goofy with everyone she meets and is just happy to make a new friend.

She loves treats and already seems to know to sit, shake and speak. She is housebroken and crate trained.

Jasmine is said to be good with children and other animals and previously lived with another male dog. To schedule an appointment to meet this lover, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

