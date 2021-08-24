Cancel
Hughesville, MD

Pets In Need In Southern Maryland Dog of the Week: Jasmine

By Kimberley Ann Holt
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 9 days ago
Jasmine is a blue and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 5 years, 3 months old. She weighs about 50.9 lbs. She has been spayed.

Jasmine is a huge clown! She is playful and goofy with everyone she meets and is just happy to make a new friend.

She loves treats and already seems to know to sit, shake and speak. She is housebroken and crate trained.

Jasmine is said to be good with children and other animals and previously lived with another male dog. To schedule an appointment to meet this lover, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter

