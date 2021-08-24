Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Imagination, update on 2021 progress

design-reuse.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagination revenues rise 55% in H1 2021 compared to H1 2020. London, UK -- August 24, 2021 – Imagination Technologies today announces initial unaudited results for the first half of 2021 (H1/2021), where overall revenues increased by 55% to $76m (H1/2020: $49m). Based on strong first half bookings and revenues,...

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imagination Technologies#Cars#Smartphone#Company#Ebitda#7#Dtv#Tsr#Automotive#Ev#Hmi#Ai#Isa#Imagination Executive#Ip#Ppa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Dangerous Android malware is spreading — beware of text message scam

Cybersecurity researchers have found a text message scam affecting Android smartphone users with nasty malware known as FluBot, and it's reportedly spreading to various countries around the globe. The Android phishing scam has already branched out across Europe earlier this year, originally targeting users in Spain and spreading to the...
Posted by
Samuel Sullivan

The Deadliest Day in Human History

The deadliest earthquake in human history is at the heart of the deadliest day in human history. On January 23, 1556, more people died than on any day by a wide margin. It was a Thursday.
Public HealthSand Hills Express

New study reveals rate of “breakthrough” COVID cases

London — A study conducted in the U.K. offers some of the first large-scale, real-world data on how well vaccination protects people against catching a “breakthrough” COVID-19 infection, and how well it protects breakthrough patients from becoming seriously ill. The results are encouraging. The peer-reviewed study published Wednesday in The...
BusinessBBC

China linked to takeover of Italian drone plant

Six managers of an Italian company that makes military-grade drones for Nato have been reported to prosecutors after a lengthy investigation by financial crimes police. Tax police said the takeover of the unnamed company in north-east Italy, had broken arms laws. Investigators said a firm based in Hong Kong had...
Technologydesign-reuse.com

AccelerComm announces 5G O-RAN standards-compliant base station accelerator based on Silicom's N5010 platform

Combination of O-RAN standards-compliant Layer 1 Accelerator and server platform creates solution that significantly improves 5G performance using less resources and power. Southampton, UK – September 2, 2021 -- AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with physical layer IP which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency, today announced that it has created a 7.2x 5G O-RAN standards-compliant base station design for either indoor or outdoor deployments utilizing Silicom’s N5010 platform. The project, developed for a 5G network infrastructure vendor, combines technology from the two companies to deliver a solution that increases reliability while reducing latency and power consumption for the most critical components of the 5G physical layer.
Businesstechgig.com

HCL Tech launches Cisco Ecosystem Unit in India

Cisco and HCL Tech have enabled the digital transformation journey for several years now. Under the journey, the companies have managed to innovate and invent top technologies to offer transformative services to clients. The companies have launched the HCL. Cisco Ecosystem Unit. that will be dedicated to the development of...
Businesstechgig.com

Tech Mahindra launches Google Cloud business unit

Tech Mahindra has now launched a dedicated Google Cloud business unit that will accelerate cloud adoption with industry-specific solutions. adoption for enterprises. The company rolled out the release, “The new business unit will focus on developing industry-specific solutions on. Google Cloud. to help customers balance growth with innovation, enable operational...
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

Fusion Processors Target AI-Enabled IoT

New fusion processors target next generation IoT devices requiring integrated efficient AI, wireless connectivity, trusted security and long battery life. Alif Semiconductor has emerged from stealth with a family of scalable fusion processors integrating MPU, MCU, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) plus cellular connectivity and security in a single device to address the AI-enabled internet of things (IoT) market.
SoftwareRebel Yell

Cloud Advertising Market Is Booming Worldwide | Amazon, Salesforce, Rackspace, Oracle, Viant Technology

JCMR Recently announced Global Cloud Advertising Market Report 2021 is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key players growth. The Cloud Advertising study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide Cloud Advertising Market with its specific geographical regions including following key players Amazon, Salesforce, Rackspace, Oracle, Viant Technology, Google, Imagine Communications, Adobe Systems, IBM, Marin Software.
Technologydesign-reuse.com

sureCore announces development of cryo-CMOS IP that will unlock Quantum Computing's potential

Sheffield, England 1 September, 2021 – sureCore, the ultra-low power embedded IP specialist, has announced that it is developing a range of CMOS IP suitable for operation at the extremely low temperature required for Quantum Computing (QC) applications. This will enable the design of Cryo-CMOS control chips that can be co-located with the qubits in the cryostat. This will help solve the current problem of extensive and performance limiting cabling used to connect the qubits with their associated control electronics usually running at room temperatures outside the cryostat. For Quantum Computers to realise their incredible potential, thousands, if not millions of qubits will be needed, and they must be kept at cryogenic temperatures to ensure correct operation. Currently, the major barrier to scaling is the amount of control cabling, which is in direct proportion to the number of qubits within the system. This problem can only be solved by moving the control electronics into the cryostat.
Electronicsgetmarketreport.com

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Market

The report “Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Market, By Product (Voltage Regulators, Motor Control ICs, and Battery Management ICs), By End-User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Communication, and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.
Cell Phonesdesign-reuse.com

Standout your product from Failing ones

New-generation autonomous systems, both those that are already beginning to emerge and definitely those people are expecting, differ from existing systems in the several key aspects. These aspects, which are being now discussed, position the “New-generation”. They have a large variety of possibly conflicting system goals. A typical new-generation autonomous...
Businessdesign-reuse.com

QuickLogic Announces New eFPGA Contract

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 1, 2021 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it has won a $2 million eFPGA Contract. The revenue for the contract is expected to be recognized during the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy