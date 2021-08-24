Immucell Corp (ICCC) Required to Prepare Second Submission of Final Major Technical Section for Re-Tain
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) ("ImmuCell" or the "Company"), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced that the FDA has issued a Technical Section Incomplete Letter covering the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) Technical Section for Re-TainÂ® (Nisin A intramammary solution).www.streetinsider.com
