Engineering recruitment stepped up by surge in demand for ultra-low power memory solutions

Sheffield, England 1 September, 2021 – sureCore, the ultra-low power embedded IP specialist, has announced that it is developing a range of CMOS IP suitable for operation at the extremely low temperature required for Quantum Computing (QC) applications. This will enable the design of Cryo-CMOS control chips that can be co-located with the qubits in the cryostat. This will help solve the current problem of extensive and performance limiting cabling used to connect the qubits with their associated control electronics usually running at room temperatures outside the cryostat. For Quantum Computers to realise their incredible potential, thousands, if not millions of qubits will be needed, and they must be kept at cryogenic temperatures to ensure correct operation. Currently, the major barrier to scaling is the amount of control cabling, which is in direct proportion to the number of qubits within the system. This problem can only be solved by moving the control electronics into the cryostat.