Engineering

Engineering recruitment stepped up by surge in demand for ultra-low power memory solutions

design-reuse.com
 9 days ago

Sheffield, England 24 August, 2021 – In Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, Brutus says “There is a tide in the affairs of men which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune.” sureCore, the ultra-low power memory specialists, is surfing the wave of demand for ever more intelligent wearable devices that are only possible if they use the company’s specially designed SRAM IP that can cut memory power requirements by up to 50%. This is because adding intelligence needs memory to support the processing. In some next generation devices, using off-the-shelf memory can consume up to 50% of the available power budget so being able to slash this in half makes a device design workable.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brutus
Person
Julius Caesar
