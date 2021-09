NEWS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: BRIEN M. CHASE, CFO. PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. (PREMIER), HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA (NASDAQ/GMS-PFBI) a $2.1 billion financial holding company with two community bank subsidiaries announced today that it will pay a third quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share on its common stock. At its regularly scheduled August meeting, the board of directors declared a $0.15 per share dividend to common shareholders of record on September 1, 2021. The cash dividend will be paid to shareholders on September 15, 2021.