IFF (IFF) Announces Sale of Microbial Control Business in $1.3 Billion Deal
IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced it has entered into an agreement to sell its Microbial Control business unit to LANXESS, a leading specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. The transaction is valued at $1.3 billion and the cash proceeds net of taxes and expenses will be primarily used to reduce outstanding debt.www.streetinsider.com
