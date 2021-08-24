Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

IFF (IFF) Announces Sale of Microbial Control Business in $1.3 Billion Deal

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced it has entered into an agreement to sell its Microbial Control business unit to LANXESS, a leading specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. The transaction is valued at $1.3 billion and the cash proceeds net of taxes and expenses will be primarily used to reduce outstanding debt.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iff#Chemicals#Dupont#Streetinsider Premium#Lanxess#Iff#Microbial Control#Ebitda#Bofa Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Allbirds, Inc (BIRD) Files for up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Allbirds, Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) files for up to $100M IPO. The company describes itself as:" Allbirds is a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, while treading lighter on our planet.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Performance Food Group (PFGC) Completes the Acquisition of Core-Mark

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (Core-Mark). The transaction creates a best-in-class convenience business within PFG's Vistar segment that includes the Core-Mark and Eby-Brown businesses. The expanded convenience business will continue to operate under Core-Mark and will be headquartered in Westlake, Texas with Eby maintaining ongoing operations in Naperville, Illinois. Scott McPherson will continue in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Core-Mark, and Tom Wake will continue as President and Chief Executive Officer of Eby-Brown, reporting to Mr. McPherson.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Philips completes sale of Domestic Appliances business to global investment firm Hillhouse Investment

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amsterdam, the Netherlands "“ Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it has completed the sale of the Domestic Appliances business to Hillhouse Investment, a global investment firm. The results of this transaction, which Philips announced on March 25, 2021, will be reported under discontinued operations in the third quarter of 2021. Philips received cash proceeds after tax and transaction-related costs of approximately EUR 3 billion.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Stellantis (STLA) to Acquire Auto Finance Company F1 Holdings for $285M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire F1 Holdings Corp., parent company to First Investors Financial Services Group, a leading independent auto finance company in the United States of America, in an all cash transaction for approximately $285 million, subject to adjustments for closing balance sheet and certain outstanding options (the "Transaction") from an investor group led by Gallatin Point Capital LLC ("Gallatin Point") and including affiliates of Jacobs Asset Management, LLC.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES H1 2021 RESULTS. H1 2021 results: Very strong growth with 156k commercial Idyllaâ„¢ cartridges sold, almost twice as high...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (AFTR.U) Announces 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AFTR.U), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "AFTR.U" beginning August 12, 2021.
Businessrock947.com

Footwear startup Allbirds touts ESG focus as it files for IPO

(Reuters) – Franklin Templeton-backed Allbirds said on Tuesday it has filed for a U.S. initial public offering, as the wool footwear maker looks to cash in on the growing global demand and investor interest for sustainable products. In the filing, Allbirds said it hopes to help pioneer a framework to...
Pittsburgh, PApennbizreport.com

LANXESS acquires microbial control business

LANXESS AG, a German-based specialty chemicals company with its North America headquarters in Pittsburgh, recently agreed to purchase International Flavors & Fragrances’ microbial control business for $1.3 billion. IFF Microbial Control is a supplier of antimicrobial active ingredients and formulations that are used in a wide range of applications including...
Businessfoodmanufacturing.com

IFF Selling Microbial Control Business for $1.3 Billion

NEW YORK — IFF announced Aug. 23 that it has entered into an agreement to sell its Microbial Control business unit to LANXESS, a specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. The transaction is valued at $1.3 billion and the cash proceeds net of taxes and expenses will be primarily used to reduce outstanding debt.
BusinessPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Lanxess to buy antimicrobial business from NYC company for $1.3 billion

Specialty chemicals-maker Lanxess has struck a deal to buy the microbial control business of New York City-based Flavors & Fragrances for about $1.3 billion. Lanxess, based in Germany with North American headquarters in Findlay, expects the acquisition to close in the second quarter of 2022, pending antitrust clearances. IFF Microbial...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Pittsburgh Business Times

LANXESS plans $1.3 billion acquisition of microbial control business, second-largest deal in company history

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS AG announced it plans to acquire the microbial control business from New York-based International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) in a deal valued at $1.3 billion. It marks the second billion-dollar deal announced over the span of a few weeks for the German-based company, which maintains its North American headquarters in Pittsburgh.
Businesspulse2.com

Why Inovalon (INOV) Is Going Private In A $7.3 Billion Deal

Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV) announced a deal to go private in a $7.3 billion transaction. These are the details. Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV) — a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare — recently announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital, and joined by Insight Partners, as lead co-investor, 22C Capital, and Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, M.D. along with certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of about $7.3 billion.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bluelinx Holdings (BXC) Terminates At-the-market Stock Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) announced today the termination of its "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Offering") with Jefferies LLC ("Jefferies") as sales agent. The Company elected to terminate the ATM Offering given its ample liquidity and to limit uncertainty and unfavorable dilution for its shareholders.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Launches Idyllaâ„¢ SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Panel

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biocartis Launches Idyllaâ„¢ SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Panel. Mechelen, Belgium, 2 September 2021 "“ Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or 'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces the launch of its Idyllaâ„¢ SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Panel (CE-IVD). Building upon the success of its Idyllaâ„¢ SARS-CoV-2 Test (CE-IVD), the new Panel is launching as a CE-IVD and detects, in one single cartridge, SARS-CoV-2, Flu A/B and RSV1 nucleic acids, with results in approx. 90 minutes.
Businessperfumerflavorist.com

Interview Featuring IFF's Nicolas Mirzayantz & Christophe de Villeplee

Earlier this summer, IFF announced the appointment of Nicolas Mirzayantz as president of the Nourish division as well as Christophe de Villeplée as president of the Scent division. Both will assume their new positions beginning September 1, 2021. Perfumer & Flavorist+ (P&F+) connected with the two IFF professionals to discuss...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Insight Acquisition Corp (INAQ.U) Prices 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Insight Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: INAQ.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) PT Lowered to $35 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Vikram Bagri lowered the price target on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) to $35.00 (from $39.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy