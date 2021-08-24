Cancel
International Road Dynamics Inc (QTRH) Awarded CAD $4.1M from the State of Illinois

 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. International Road Dynamics Inc. (OTCQX: QTRH), announced today the award of a CAD $4.1 million contract from the Illinois Department of Transportation ("IDOT"). The initial term of this agreement is four years with an option to renew for six additional years. The purpose of this contract is to maintain and maximize performance of the statewide Weigh-in-Motion network that is used to enforce federal regulations and protect IDOT's infrastructure from damage caused by overweight trucks.

