International Road Dynamics Inc (QTRH) Awarded CAD $4.1M from the State of Illinois

(SPRINGFIELD) As anticipated, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a new COVID-19 mandate that takes effect this coming Monday, August 30th. It calls for face masks to be worn in all places for people older than 2 years old, regardless of vaccination status. The mandate also requires everyone in Illinois schools, Pre-K through 12th grade, teachers and staff, including college students, to be vaccinated or be regularly tested for COVID-19. Also includes those working in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and doctor’s offices throughout the state. The Governor says the move is necessary to stem the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, especially among the unvaccinated, since over 95 percent of those in the hospital with new COVID-19 cases are those that have not be vaccinated. Since the first of August, local health departments across the state have reported 27 school outbreaks and hundreds of schools are being monitored for potential COVID exposure. For more, go to www.coronavirusillinois.com.