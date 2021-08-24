Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rosemead, CA

With holidays around the corner, Walmart starts last mile delivery service

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers wearing face masks are pictured in the parking of a Walmart Superstore during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rosemead, California, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Local
California Lifestyle
Rosemead, CA
Food & Drinks
State
California State
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
Rosemead, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Health
City
Rosemead, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Last Mile#Holiday Shopping#Food Drink#Reuters#Mario Anzuoni News#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#United Parcel Service#The U S Postal Service#Spark#Amazon Com#Flex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RetailZacks.com

Walmart (WMT) Unveils Hiring Plan, Focuses on Supply Chain

WMT - Free Report) has been firing on all cylinders to drive growth. The company is focused on strengthening its supply chain, which plays a vital role in catering to customers’ evolving needs. Moving on these lines, the omnichannel retailer unveiled plans to employ 20,000 new workers at more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices.
RetailFOXBusiness

Costco puts purchase limits back on some items amid COVID-19 surge

Costco recently indicated that it would reinstate purchase limits at some of its store locations as customers stockpile goods during the ongoing COVID-19 case surge. The retailer addressed the situation in an alert on its website last Saturday, noting, "Some warehouses may have temporary item limits on select items." Costco did not specify which items could be affected.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Walmart hiring 20,000 to ease supply chain shortage

WMT WALMART, INC. 147.71 -0.42 -0.28%. Full- and part-time roles will include order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions. To attract workers, the company is holding hiring events from Sept. 8-9 in all its supply chain locations. It is also promising "competitive pay" for supply chain associates with the average wage sitting at about $20.37 per hour.
IndustryPosted by
Center for Public Integrity

USPS has cheated mail carriers for years

This story was published in partnership with The Associated Press and Univision. Subscribe on Google | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. Nancy Campos’ back ached as she loaded more than 100 Amazon packages onto her truck. The 59-year-old grandmother, a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, had worked 13 days in a row without a lunch break, and now she was delivering on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to keep up with a never-ending flow of boxes.
Grocery & Supermaketprogressivegrocer.com

Walmart Seeks 20K Supply Chain Associates

On the heels of the release of a strong fiscal 2022 Q2 earnings report, in which it revealed plans to introduce cutting-edge automation systems at its facilities, as well as high-tech distribution centers, Walmart said it was planning to support that continued growth by hiring 20,000 new associates at more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices.
Rochester, NYPosted by
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Just Opened Up Inside Walmart

You might have noticed that Walmart looks—and perhaps even smells—different as of late. Well, that's because some of America's largest fast-food chains have been taking over former McDonald's storefronts inside of the grocery store chain. Indeed, Big Macs have been replaced with Domino's pizzas, Taco Bell tacos, and even a...
RetailDallas News

Walmart raises pay by $1 an hour to more than $16

Walmart said Thursday it will raise wages for a swath of its U.S. workforce, bringing its average hourly wage to $16.40 for its 1.2 million U.S. store employees as the big-box retailer competes for employees amid a labor shortage. The raise of at least $1 per hour will start on...
RetailStreet.Com

Walmart Raises Wages of 565,000 Workers by $1 an Hour

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report said Thursday that it’s raising the wages of more than 565,000 U.S. store workers by at least $1 an hour ahead of holiday shopping season. This represents the third pay increase in the last year for the Bentonville, Ark. retailer’s hourly workers. “Effective...
Industrydcvelocity.com

AxleHire expands last-mile delivery services in the Northeast

California-based last-mile delivery platform AxleHire has expanded its East-Coast operations with services for major metropolitan areas in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, the company said this week. Facilities in Newark and Philadelphia are AxleHire’s latest sortation centers, and they join New York City in the tri-state region. The announcement comes on the heels of AxleHire’s recent expansion into the Midwest via Chicago, and adds to existing coverage along the West Coast. Company leaders said the East Coast expansion is its “most significant” to date. “The tristate corridor is the logistics vein of the East Coast, and we’re eager to offer both current and new clients a superior delivery experience for their customers,” company CEO Adam Bryant said in a statement. AxleHire uses its tech-forward platform, an asset-light transportation network, and the gig economy to quickly enable new capacity, keep logistics costs low, and remain agile, the company also said. Powered by proprietary technology, the logistics tech firm utilizes algorithms to optimize delivery routes based on variable demand. In addition, the company locates its sortation centers and delivery hubs in or nearby major metropolitan cities, resulting in greater density that ultimately lowers miles covered and fuel consumed. AxleHire also operates in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle. Separately, the company announced during this week’s Home Delivery World conference that it will expand two zero-emission pilot projects with logistics automation firm Tortoise and last-mile delivery vehicle company URB-E. The pilots, taking place in Los Angeles and New York City, will be scaled nationally in 2021 and 2022. Using URB-E’s zero-emission electric vehicles and collapsible micro containers or Tortoise’s zero-emission remote-piloted carts has lowered AxleHire’s emissions by 95%, according to the company.
RetailBoston Globe

How the Delta variant stole Christmas: empty shelves, long waits - and yes, higher prices

More than 1 million Rainbow High dolls are primed for the holidays — but first they need to make it out of China. The popular toys have already overcome their share of hurdles, including short-staffed factories and record-high plastic prices. But now there’s a shortage of the shipping containers that ferry them from Asian factories, warehouses, and ports, to American fulfillment centers and stores.
Food & DrinksFOXBusiness

Walmart launches delivery service to take on DoorDash and Instacart

WMT WALMART, INC. 149.37 -1.03 -0.68%. Three years ago, the nation's largest retailer launched and scaled delivery and Express delivery for its shoppers on more than 160,000 items from more than 3,000 stores, tapping into nearly 70% of the U.S. population. With Walmart GoLocal, a potential threat to delivery services...
IndustryPosted by
CW33

USPS slowing some mail delivery starting Oct. 1. These states will see biggest delays

In an effort to cut costs and provide more reliable service, the United States Postal Service finalized a plan to slow down some of its mail delivery starting Oct. 1. The agency is changing its standard timeframe for delivering first-class letters, flat envelopes and periodicals. The benchmark will go from a one-to-three-day window to a one-to-five-day window for mail sent within the contiguous United States.
IndustryPosted by
PBS NewsHour

USPS has shorted some workers’ pay for years, CPI finds

Nancy Campos’ back ached as she loaded more than 100 Amazon packages onto her truck. The 59-year-old grandmother, a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, had worked 13 days in a row without a lunch break, and now she was delivering on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to keep up with a never-ending flow of boxes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy