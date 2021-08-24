Phoenix New Media (FENG) Announces New Program License Agreement with Phoenix TV
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Phoenix New Media Limited ("Phoenix New Media," "ifeng" or the "Company") (NYSE: FENG), a leading new media company in China, today announced that it has, through one of its affiliated consolidated entities (the "Licensee"), entered into a new program resource license and cooperation agreement (the "2021 Program License Agreement") with a subsidiary of its parent company, Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Limited ("Phoenix TV"), and terminate the existing program resource license and cooperation agreement between the parties entered into on January 15, 2020.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0