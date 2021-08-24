Cancel
Phoenix New Media (FENG) Announces New Program License Agreement with Phoenix TV

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Phoenix New Media Limited ("Phoenix New Media," "ifeng" or the "Company") (NYSE: FENG), a leading new media company in China, today announced that it has, through one of its affiliated consolidated entities (the "Licensee"), entered into a new program resource license and cooperation agreement (the "2021 Program License Agreement") with a subsidiary of its parent company, Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Limited ("Phoenix TV"), and terminate the existing program resource license and cooperation agreement between the parties entered into on January 15, 2020.

