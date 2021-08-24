Phoenix New Media (FENG) Announces New Program License Agreement with Phoenix TV

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) today announced that it has entered into a subscription agreement with an institutional investor for the sale of up to 2,857,142 ordinary shares of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") for total gross proceeds of up to approximately $10,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Ordinary Share will be accompanied by a warrant exercisable to purchase one Ordinary Share at an exercise price of $4.40 per share (the "Warrant"). Each Ordinary Share and Warrant are being sold at a fixed combined purchase price of $3.50. Each warrant will be exercisable immediately, and will expire on the first anniversary of the date of issuance.